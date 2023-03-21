With the international break upon us, now seems a good time to assess the squad and recap where Liverpool’s injured players are up to in their recovery.

One of the chief reasons for Liverpool’s poor form this season has been the constant injuries besetting the starting XI.

Arthur and Diogo Jota have recently come back into the fold but as some return, others are declared out.

Luis Diaz – Knee

Out since: October 9 (vs. Arsenal)

To return: Early April

Given he was Liverpool’s best player in the opening games of the campaign, Luis Diaz‘s absence this season has perhaps gone under the radar.

It has been a frustrating spell out, as he was supposed to return during the World Cup but suffered a setback when he had to leave December’s Dubai training camp to undergo knee surgery.

He is now finally getting back to fitness and, according to the Liverpool Echo, will resume full training next week.

What Klopp said (March 10): A return is “possible” but not until “after the international break.”

Thiago – Hip

Out since: February 7 (vs. Wolves)

To return: April

One man who has actually not been out for too long this season, by his own standards, is Thiago.

The Spaniard has been missing, though, since Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat against Wolves in the league.

The midfielder’s absence, like with many of the squad’s injuries, has dragged on for longer than first expected.

Last week he was pictured working on his recovery with Manu Crespo, a physical trainer who specialises in strength training.

What Klopp said (March 10): “Thiago, we will see how it develops in the next couple of weeks.”

Darwin Nunez – Ankle

Out since: Real Madrid (March 15)

To return: Man City (April 1)

Initial worries when Darwin Nunez pulled out of the Uruguay squad have been slightly allayed with news that the injury is a “cut to the ankle,” according to El Pais.

The reports suggest the injury was picked up against Real Madrid, a match in which Nunez was taken off just 57 minutes in.

It has since emerged that Liverpool requested that the attacker withdrew from Uruguay’s upcoming friendlies against Japan and South Korea, likely as a precautionary measure.

Stefan Bajectic – Adductor

Out since: March 11 (vs. Bournemouth)

To return: Next season

He has been a surprise shining light in Liverpool’s midfield since breaking into the team after the World Cup.

However, an “absolutely bad injury,” as described by Jurgen Klopp, has meant he will miss the rest of a breakout campaign in which he showed class as well as fight, playing in holding midfield and slightly further forward.

What Bajcetic said (March 16): “It’s very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me, but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally.”

Calvin Ramsay – Knee

Out since: Late January

To return: Next season

It has not been the season that Calvin Ramsay would have hoped for after signing from Aberdeen last summer.

With only one full first-team start to his name – Liverpool’s League Cup win against Derby – the right-back has had his development stunted by various injuries that culminated in February with knee surgery.

What Klopp said (February 17): “Now he has that injury and this is the season over.

“Even if he could come back a bit earlier, that makes no sense. Because now it’s really [time] to build the boy up physically and then have a new start when we go again.”