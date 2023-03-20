Liverpool midfielder gets first-ever England youth call-up

Liverpool youngster Dominic Corness has been called into the England under-20s squad for the first time, becoming the 10th player on Three Lions duty.

Corness has been a staple of the Liverpool academy sides in recent years, and has worn the captain’s armband for the under-21s in the second half of this season.

He has made 25 appearances for Barry Lewtas‘ young Reds, including 31 starts, while also starting all but one game in the UEFA Youth League.

His progress has now been recognised on the international stage, with Corness replacing injured Dortmund forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in the England U20s squad.

It is the first time he has been called up by his country, and joins fellow Liverpool youngsters Harvey Davies and Jarell Quansah in Ian Foster’s group.

The England U20s will play three friendlies later this month, taking on Germany in Manchester (March 22), before heading to Spain to face the USA (March 25) and France (March 28).

There is a strong chance, then, that Corness will make his England youth debut, though he faces strong competition in midfield.

Foster is able to call upon the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka, Alfie Devine, Aaron Ramsey, Harvey Vale and Alex Scott, all of whom were part of the under-19s squad that won the Euros in 2022.

Corness is the 10th Liverpool player to be included in an England squad this month, though Jordan Henderson is the sole representative in the senior setup.

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are with the U21s, Luke Chambers and Lee Jonas will join the U19s and Bobby Clark and Calum Scanlon are both with the under-18s.

The number could still increase, too, with Tyler Morton on standby for the U21s if any further injuries emerge.