It was far from a surprise when news broke of Tottenham parting ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday evening, but it leaves Liverpool’s top-four rivals without a permanent manager for the run-in.

Spurs are to end another season without silverware and, incredibly, they now have not had a manager in charge for an entire season since 2018/19.

Conte’s departure comes as what Tottenham call a “mutual agreement,” but follows the Italian’s attack on the club’s ambition both on and off the pitch.

After surrendering a 3-1 lead to share points with Southampton before the break, Conte said: “They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress. It is easy in this way.

“Tottenham‘s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something. But why?”

It was a damning statement and just nine days later, he was out of the door and replaced by his long-time deputy, Cristian Stellini, for the remainder of the season.

Spurs currently sit in fourth place with 49 points, seven ahead of Liverpool having played two games more than Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

While the writing was on the wall, the situation is far from ideal for them with ten games remaining on their schedule – including a trip to Anfield on April 30.

But it is not only Liverpool breathing down their necks, with Newcastle (47) and Brighton (42) both within seven points, while Chelsea, and even Fulham and Brentford, will not want to be discounted.

It leaves plenty to play for in the run-in and consistency will be key, a trait that both Tottenham and Liverpool have struggled with throughout 2022/23.

Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim and Vincent Kompany have been linked as managers Tottenham are interested in taking on the job in the summer.

For now, though, there’s an opportunity for Liverpool to seize and it starts with what Klopp referred to as a “proper football week,” with clashes against Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the space of nine days to “define” the season.