As Liverpool trained in the snow, Mason Mount’s price tag was reported and Karim Benzema’s recovery stepped up ahead of the Champions League second leg next week.

Our away kit for 2023/24…

More images of next season’s expected Liverpool away kit have been leaked online.

Footy Headlines, a reliable source for kit news, reported earlier this week that Liverpool are set to play in a similar design worn by the club in the 1995/96 season.

Liverpool 2023-2024 Away Drifitadv Player Shirt, an authentic & official one not mock-up photo. @LFC @LivShirtsMuseum pic.twitter.com/Fg2Sicvrdr — The Liverpool Shirts Museum (@LivShirtsMuseum) March 7, 2023

Quartered into green and white squares, the kit design has drawn comparisons to the blocks used in the Minecraft video game.

The shirt is somewhat of a mix of the aforementioned 1995/96 shirt and the away top worn by Jurgen Klopp‘s team in 2017/18.

Visible on the sleeves is the Expedia badge, another reason to believe the source as James Pearce confirmed in The Athletic that the company is “set to extend” their club sponsorship.

The website also confirmed that the following image of the kit, where we can see that the shorts will be plain back, is legitimate:

What do we think?

What could the fee for Mount be?

Mason Mount, who Liverpool are said to be in for this summer, “could be available for about £50 million,” reports Jacob Steinberg in the Guardian

Karim Benzema is in contention to play against Liverpool next week, he may even play on Saturday if “fit enough to return to team training by Friday,” says the Athletic’s Guillermo Rai. Typical!

Real Madrid have rejected UEFA’s refund policy for last season’s Champions League final against Liverpool, and released a statement describing the plan as “insufficient”

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have released new footage of the Anfield Road End expansion, both inside and outside – it’ll be finished before we know it

Naby Keita was among those training in the snow as the Liverpool squad remained unchanged, meaning no sighting of Luis Diaz despite claims of a potential return at Bournemouth

Playing for Schalke II, Sepp van den Berg suffered another injury in his first game back after five months out. He can’t catch a break at the moment.

Latest chat from elsewhere

After crashing out of the Champions League, Richarlison criticised Antonio Conte for a lack of playing time this season. He’s not exactly set the team alight when he has played, though!

This season’s final round of Women’s Super League fixtures have been moved to May 27, to avoid clashing with the Premier League‘s final day

Brentford manager, Thomas Frank has said he’s “happy where he is” amid rumours he could succeed Conte at Tottenham

Clip of the day & match of the night

Poor lad…

Not only did he suffer a new injury setback, Van den Berg also scored a comical own goal on his return.

Hopefully, he can look back in the future and laugh.

? A comical own goal from #LFC loanee Sepp van den Berg on his return from a 5-month injury with Schalke II. He is now sidelined with another ankle problem, with manager Thomas Reis describing it as a "slight setback." pic.twitter.com/3MZqrXnckE — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) March 9, 2023

Match of the night is Man United vs. Real Betis in the Europa League. The side from Sevilla are enjoying a good season, so far, and sit fifth in La Liga. Kick-off is at 8pm (GMT).

Enjoy your evening, Reds.