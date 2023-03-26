Liverpool have been tentatively linked to Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga and Celta Vigo feel powerless to stop him from leaving.

It’s not difficult to link Liverpool with midfielders considering the obvious need for summer reinforcements, with a new name seemingly appearing every other day.

Twenty-year-old Veiga is one such name, with the Reds among a host of clubs said to be circling the talented midfielder, which includes Real Madrid, Man United and Arsenal.

Veiga has a €40 million (£35.2m) release clause and according to Spanish outlet AS, via Sport Witness, Liverpool are “willing to pay” that fee having joined the race for his signature.

Celta president Carlos Mourino has acknowledged that four of the Premier League‘s top ten have “asked about” Veiga, but he did not go on to name the specific clubs.

“We don’t want to sell Gabri Veiga, but they are going to buy him from us. And we can’t do anything there,” Mourino explained, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

“We know some of his offers and it is impossible to reach them.

“There are several teams behind Gabri. Real Madrid? They haven’t asked us, we don’t know if they will have called the player. Of the top 10 in the Premier League, four have asked about him.

“For us, and to make it clear, he is not for sale. We have nothing to negotiate with anyone. We refer [interested clubs] to the [release] clause. The decision is Gabri’s, he will play wherever he wants.”

It’s not a stretch to link Liverpool to one of Europe’s rising midfield talents, but it would not be a surprise to see the club vie for his signature having already benefitted from a product of Celta Vigo.

Stefan Bajcetic started his career at the club before moving to Liverpool in 2020, just before the Brexit deadline that stops clubs from signing overseas players until they turn 18.

Veiga has been thrust into the spotlight this season having shown off his retention skills in tight spaces, his dribbling and his long-range shooting, which has culminated in nine goals and three assists in 25 games this season.

There is an acceptance that he will be subject to plenty of interest in the summer but a move will only be secured should his release clause be triggered, with Celta having “nothing to negotiate.”

A player that is forward-thinking and is used readily on the right of midfield, he would fit into Liverpool’s right-sided No. 8 position but Veiga will not be short on options should he opt to leave his boyhood club.