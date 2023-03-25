There’s no love lost when it comes to Steven Gerrard and Celtic and he made sure to celebrate with gusto after scoring from the spot in the legends match at Anfield on Saturday.

As the former manager of Rangers, the ex-Liverpool captain was greeted by boos from the start as the Liverpool Legends hosted Celtic at Anfield on Saturday.

But Gerrard was handed the perfect opportunity to give it back as good as he got when the Reds were awarded a penalty in front of the 4,000-strong travelling Celtic fans.

Cool, calm and collected as always, Gerrard converted with the ease we were privileged to see for years when he was a Red, and he made it his mission to prolong his celebration at the Anfield Road End.

Gesticulating as he made his way over to the corner flag and making sure to pull out the shush celebration, Gerrard certainly enjoyed his goal that put Liverpool Legends 1-0 up heading into half-time.

It will never get old seeing Gerrard and Co. turn back the clock, these are the players that made many fall in love with the club and occasions like Saturday are always to be cherished.

