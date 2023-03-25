The Liverpool Legends take on Celtic in a charity match at Anfield this afternoon and here’s how you can watch the 3pm (GMT) kickoff around the world.

The legends are back in action with a host of famous names ready to pull on the red shirt once again for a brilliant cause.

Jamie Webster is to perform, more than 4,000 Celtic fans are to be present, Steven Gerrard is back at Anfield and Kenny Dalglish returns to the dugout.

While all eyes will be firmly on the action on the pitch, the match is raising valuable funds for LFC Foundation’s and partner charities’ programmes, with 100 percent of proceeds going back into local communities.

Matt Parish, CEO of the Liverpool FC Foundation, told This Is Anfield: “I’ve never been lucky enough, but if you’ve been a professional player and run out at Anfield, to be able to experience that again and have the fans cheer your name again must be a massive boost.”

What a day it promises to be! Fans can make a donation here.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) — or 11am in New York, 8am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

Worldwide

Liverpool Legends vs. Celtic will be broadcast live and in full on LFCTV and LFCTV GO here.

Reds can also tune into the legends match via the club’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel, with coverage to start from 2pm (GMT):

You can also follow Liverpool Legends vs. Celtic with This Is Anfield, with updates from the game to be posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Liverpool legends squad

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld

Defenders: Sami Hyypia, Martin Skrtel, Ragnar Klavan, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Bjorn Tore Kvarme

Midfielders: Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, Charlie Adam, Momo Sissoko, Gary McAllister, Mark Gonzalez, Albert Riera, Salif Diao

Forwards: Robbie Keane, Dirk Kuyt, Djibril Cisse, Luis Garcia

