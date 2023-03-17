The 2 Liverpool teams still in action this weekend

With Fulham in FA Cup action, Liverpool’s first team have a rare weekend off before heading off for international duty. There are still plenty of Reds to watch in action, though.

After Liverpool went out of the FA Cup to Brighton, they were originally scheduled to play Fulham on Saturday.

However, the Cottagers will instead travel to Old Trafford for the quarter-finals, leaving the Reds without a match until April 1.

Liverpool Women also have this weekend off before returning to action next Friday, at Goodison Park, against Everton.

Play hasn’t stopped for the under-21 and under-18s, though, and the break provides a good opportunity to catch a glimpse of who could be the next young star to break into the first team.

Blackburn U21 vs. Liverpool U21

When: Saturday, March 18 – 12pm (GMT)

Where: Lancashire FA County Ground

Competition: Premier League 2

Television: No

Having gone out of the U19 UEFA Youth League to Sporting this week, Barry Lewtas is back on the sidelines for the under-21s for their trip to Blackburn in the Premier League 2.

It’s been a mixed season for this age group but they’re finally beginning to put a consistent lineup out featuring the likes of Bobby Clark and Ben Doak.

Last Saturday, the young Reds fell to a 3-1 defeat away at table-toppers Chelsea, as Layton Stewart scored off the bench for the third game in a row.

Liverpool are currently 12 points behind the London club but will hope to edge further up the league with a win at Blackburn, who languish in 12th position.

Sunderland U18 vs. Liverpool U18

When: Saturday, March 18 – 11am (GMT)

Where: Academy of Light

Competition: U18 Premier League

Television: LFC TV

It’s been a poor season results-wise for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s under-18s.

Liverpool are just two points above Leeds who sit bottom of the U18 Premier League and the Reds face another tough task this weekend as they travel to Sunderland. The young Black Cats are enjoying an excellent campaign and sit second, behind runaway leaders Man City.

The under-18s haven’t played a domestic game for two weeks but several players were involved in the under-19s’ UEFA Youth League defeat in midweek and will be wanting to bounce back from their disappointment in Portugal.

The loanees

And finally, here’s a selection of Liverpool’s on-loan youngsters that could play this weekend: