Trent Alexander-Arnold left out of latest England squad

Only Jordan Henderson has been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming international break, with Trent Alexander-Arnold missing out.

Southgate has named a 25-man squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying matches with Italy (March 23) and Ukraine (March 26).

While Liverpool have a handful of England players in their ranks, only one will represent the Reds this international break.

Alexander-Arnold and Henderson were both in the World Cup squad at the end of last year but only the captain has kept his place, despite his recent illness.

The Liverpool captain missed the trip to Real Madrid due to illness but is evidently expected to be back to full health ahead of the return of international football.

Liverpool’s No. 66, meanwhile, has been omitted from the England camp, but even if he had been selected there would have be no promise of minutes having played just 95 since the start of 2022.

While a personal disappointment, it will not be considered the end of the world for Liverpool with Alexander-Arnold having played the third-most minutes (2,785) of any Red this season.

Henderson, on the other hand, is 11th on the list with 1,745 minutes for Liverpool due to a combination of injury and illness.

As right-back options, Southgate has turned to his trio of favourites in Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.

England squad for Italy and Ukraine games

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney