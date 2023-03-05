Liverpool were handed a timely boost to their top-four hopes this weekend, and now to make it count against Man United. Here’s how to watch on TV and stream online around the world.

Saturday saw both Newcastle and Tottenham fail to pick up a single point, giving Jurgen Klopp‘s side a welcome opportunity to capitalise.

It will be no easy feat, though, with Man United arriving at Anfield full of confidence after their Carabao Cup triumph and a run of 11 games unbeaten.

But while the Reds have been inconsistent at best this season, there are few fixtures that ought to get the team firing on all cylinders than this one. Into these, Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30m in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on USA Network and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can watch the huge Anfield clash live on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Csport.tv, Star+, ESPN Argentina, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Ictimai TV, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2, Paramount+, Moja TV, Arena Sport 1P, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, fuboTV Canada, ESPN Chile, Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Canal+ Sport, Skylink, Viaplay Denmark, See, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, Canal+ Sport360, WOW, Sky Go, Nova Sports Premier League, Now E, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, TV2 Play, Spíler1, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Vidio, Sport 1, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, SPOTV ON, ArtMotion, SuperSport Kosova 2, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Skynet Myanmar, Viaplay Netherlands, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Prima Play, Prima Sport 1, Orange Sport 1 Romania, Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Orange TV Go, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, Arena Sport 1 Premium, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1, Viaplay Sweden, eltaott.tv, ELTA Sports 1, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, VieON, K+ SPORT 1

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout the 2022/23 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.