Why Real Madrid played You’ll Never Walk Alone following win over Liverpool

Liverpool were subject to a familiar sound at full time as the Reds lost to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool were heavily beaten by Madrid over two legs in the Champions League, however, there was still time reserved for great shows of respect between the two European giants, despite the importance of the fixtures.

Before the first leg at Anfield, Liverpool paid tribute to Real Madrid’s honorary president, Amancio Amaro, who passed away aged 83 in the lead-up to the match.

Amancio Amario legend of our club has passed away. Amancio won 9 Ligas, 3 Copas del Rey, & 1 Champions League for our beloved club. As well as winning a Euro Cup for Spain. Thank you for everything #RIPAmancio #DEPAmancio #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/9OPzoubrID — Peña Madridista HTX (@PMadridistaHTX) February 21, 2023

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Liverpool’s chief executive, Billy Hogan, placed a wreath in front of the travelling fans as the host club paid respect to Amaro, who played 418 appearances for Los Blancos, winning nine La Liga titles and three Copa Del Rey trophies, as well as the 1966 European Cup.

Later that evening, the Kop applauded Madrid’s players who had put on a display of superiority in the second half.

The travelling supporters responded with chants of ‘Liverpool, Liverpool,’ as they waited to leave the stadium.

Liverpool sign off from the Champions League to the sound of You’ll Never Walk Alone… ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/mwdvxuKX00 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2023

In response to Liverpool’s commemoration of Amario, the Spanish club played You’ll Never Walk Alone’ following the conclusion of the second leg at the Bernabeu.

While some supporters initially thought it was out of sympathy for Liverpool, who had just suffered their biggest-ever aggregate defeat in European competition, their reaction changed after the true nature of the anthem’s airing was revealed.

It's in response to Liverpool laying flowers in tribute to Amancio Amaro at Anfield. @TheAthleticFC — Guillermo Rai (@GuillerRai) March 15, 2023

After the match, Jurgen Klopp said: “People told me, my staff told me after the game. It is a really nice gesture. We are two heavyweights who meet each other quite frequently in international football.

“I think it is clear we respect each other a lot and whoever did it, whoever was doing something like that, [made] a really nice gesture, I have to say.”

There were also boos directed at UEFA from both sets of supporters, with the governing body still not fully admitting their responsibility for events at the Champions League final in May, which was played between Madrid and Liverpool.

This week, UEFA president Alexander Ceferin said “sorry” for the dangerous situations that arose.

However, he continued to deny his organisation’s role in the chaos, saying: “We have to have better communication with the local authorities because in London [at the Euro 2021 final], again, it was not UEFA who should protect outside the stadium, it was local police and, obviously, not very successfully.”