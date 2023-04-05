Trent Alexander-Arnold is accustomed to setting new heights and he has done so once more with his tally of assists in the month of April, which could still yet grow.

Liverpool’s No. 66 had not notched his first assist this season until January, unheard of for a player who has been at the heart of the Reds’ creative hub for more than five seasons.

But the month of April has seen him hit his stride, a time that has coincided with his role in Liverpool’s system being tweaked to push him higher into the midfield.

Against Arsenal, there was an assist for Roberto Firmino‘s late equaliser before four swiftly followed against Leeds (two assists), Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

That is five Premier League assists in four games, all of which have taken place in the month of April and has led to a niche record for Alexander-Arnold.

As per Opta, the 24-year-old is the first Liverpool player to ever assist five goals in a single month of a Premier League season.

There are a host of Reds who have accumulated four in a single month, including Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez, Jordan Henderson, Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane – plus Alexander-Arnold himself last season.

But only one has now ever managed five, and that total could be added to when Spurs make the trip to Anfield on Sunday, on what is the final day of April.

The change to Alexander-Arnold’s role has ignited his season and Klopp was just as vocal as supporters in his assessment of the right-back’s recent performance.

“The stuff Trent played – wow,” he gushed when speaking to BT Sport after the win at West Ham. “It was absolutely insane.”

The Scouser was heavily involved once more with 99 passes and 124 touches throughout Wednesday’s match, and delivered a calmness to his display that had Joel Matip saying, “it was really nice to watch how they [the midfield] play.”