Liverpool had a big win to celebrate on the road after coming from behind at West Ham, a result that was born from the Reds’ ability to stay “calm.”

It was an all too familiar sight seeing Liverpool concede the first goal of the game – the 20th time, in fact – but in Jurgen Klopp‘s words, the “best reaction” soon followed.

Heads did not drop and instead, goals for Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip ensured the Reds finally put an end to the dreaded away kit curse and added three points to their tally.

For the latter, it was his second goal of the campaign and Liverpool’s 15th from a set-piece – the highest in the Premier League.

“For sure, it was one of the hardest headers I did so far but as long as they go in, I’m happy,” Matip told LFCTV post-match.

“We stayed calm, even after they scored early and tried to play our way. Great finish from Cody and was great from Trent before.

“It’s always hard [when under pressure] and then you are 1-0 down. But the midfield with Trent, they stayed so calm with the ball and it was really nice to watch how they play.”

The right-back certainly impressed once more in his advanced position and notched his fifth assist in four outings, a nod to his returning confidence and ease in the role.

But he was not the only one to impress in the middle of the park, Curtis Jones was a standout and he lauded another “big win” and thanked the “away support” as he took to Instagram post-match:

Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Gakpo similarly lapped up the win after the Reds’ final trip to the capital this season:

For only the second time this season, in back-to-back games no less, both Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson notched an assist in the same game. A selfie was apt:

And you cannot leave out the all-important goalscorers, with Gakpo netting his sixth of the season and Matip his second:

That Liverpool came from behind to win for only the fourth time this season from the position was welcome turn of events as far too often they’re written themselves off with an early setback.

It has ensured Klopp’s side moved into sixth on 53 points and next up is Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday. Time to make it four on the bounce for only the second time this season.

Up the Reds.