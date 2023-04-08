8 centre-backs linked with Liverpool summer transfer so far

Liverpool are approaching a pivotal summer and, while new midfielders are at the top of the list, reinforcements at centre-back would not go amiss.

Jurgen Klopp knows his squad needs tending to in the coming months and the engine room will take much of the focus, but his backline is just as important.

Joel Matip‘s contract is expiring next year and Joe Gomez‘s future could be under question, their respective form is both hit and miss, opening the door for changes to be made.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the current first-choice pairing but Liverpool can ill afford this area of the field to be overlooked like the midfield was.

The Reds have been playing catch-up in the transfer market but if they were to be proactive in the search for a centre-back, let’s take a look at who has been linked.

Levi Colwill – Brighton (on loan from Chelsea)

Most reliable link: David Lynch (Football Insider), Neil Jones (Goal)

Suitability to Liverpool: 9 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 6 (out of 10)

What we say: At 20, he fits the bill as a young, up-and-coming defender who has senior experience on loan with Huddersfield and Brighton.

On the books at Chelsea and with two years remaining on his deal, he could be convinced to make a move. Liverpool will be enthused by his 80.6 percent success rate in aerial duels.

You suspect Chelsea will not be letting him go easy or on the cheap, though.

Josko Gvardiol – Leipzig

Most reliable link: Florian Plettenberg (Sky Germany)

Suitability to Liverpool: 8 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 4 (out of 10)

What we say: Not as strong aerially, Gvardiol is another young centre-back who has shown plenty of promise – which has attracted widespread interest and ramped up the possible fee.

Known for his front-foot defending and ability on the ball, key attributes needed in Klopp’s system, but the fee, when considering all of Liverpool’s needs, is likely to be prohibitive.

Antonio Silva – Benfica

Most reliable link: Neil Jones (Goal)

Suitability to Liverpool: 5 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 5 (out of 10)

What we say: At 19, Silva has become a key member of Benfica’s side and was part of Portugal’s World Cup squad in Qatar.

Is right-footed and is deployed as a right centre-back, but his ability on both feet does allow for the flexibility to move to the other side – which is an appreciated asset – but aerial duels are not his strength.

Goncalo Inacio – Sporting

Most reliable link: Neil Jones (Goal)

Suitability to Liverpool: 7 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 5 (out of 10)

What we say: A left-sided centre-back who continues the theme of fitting the young age profile at just 21, but he already has 113 first-team appearances.

Is a front-foot defender, eager to lay a tackle and start the chain of possession from the back – qualities which would not go amiss at Anfield.

Jarrad Branthwaite – PSV (on loan from Everton)

Most reliable link: Neil Jones (Goal)

Suitability to Liverpool: 7 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 6 (out of 10)

What we say: A left-sided centre-back who can also contribute at left-back, Branthwaite has racked up 66 senior appearances for four different clubs by age 20 – and, as a result, he’s been teammates with Cody Gakpo before.

Question is, would Everton be willing to watch him move to Anfield? Relegation may leave them with little choice, though!

Perr Schuurs – Torino

Most reliable link: Neil Jones (Goal)

Suitability to Liverpool: 5 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 3 (out of 10)

What we say: One of the ‘older’ names in this list at 23, Schuurs only swapped Ajax for Torino last summer and the Italian side are likely to be resistant to letting him go so soon.

There are question marks over his ability in the air, something Pep Lijnders has previously stressed the importance of, saying: “Our centre-halves need to be strong in the air because pressing creates long balls. You need players who can solve these situations.”

Nayef Aguerd – West Ham

Most reliable link: Neil Jones (Goal)

Suitability to Liverpool: 5 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 3 (out of 10)

What we say: Aguerd is 27 and 2022/23 is his first Premier League season, a player who is comfortable on the ball and is composed when making challenges.

He has a 50 percent success rate in his aerial duels, though, which is not a convincing return when we know how important the trait is at Anfield.

Jurrien Timber – Ajax

Most reliable link: Voetbal Primeur

Suitability to Liverpool: 6 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 5 (out of 10)

The 21-year-old is confident on the ball and is a progressive player from the back, one capable of playing at right-back, and has shown a marked improvement in his defending.

An exciting ball-playing defender with plenty of upside, but at 5’10” he has proven vulnerable in the air.