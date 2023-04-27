★ PREMIUM
A curse lifted & Matip beats Richarlison to it – 4 things Liverpool fans are talking about

Liverpool continued their winning form as they beat West Ham 2-1 at a lively London Stadium, edging closer to a European spot for next season.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side won a third consecutive league game for the first time since December, thanks to a great strike from Cody Gakpo and a powerful header from Joel Matip.

Liverpool are now level on points with this weekend’s opponents, Tottenham, but are still six behind Man United, who are fourth with two games in hand.

There were plenty of positive performances against the Hammers – here are four things fans are talking about.

 

A win in the disco kit!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 26, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A byproduct of Liverpool’s shocking form on the road this season has been the negative association that supporters now have with this season’s away strip.

In total, Klopp’s side have played in the kit six times, winning one, drawing one and losing four.

Thankfully, Wednesday night was the last time that Liverpool will wear the disco kit.

 

Matip beats Richarlison to it

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 26, 2023: Liverpool's Joël Matip scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Due to the return to fitness of Ibrahima Konate, Matip has been out of the team lately.

The centre-back returned with a bang, though, as he scored Liverpool’s winner with a bullet header – his first Premier League goal of the season.

Supporters were quick to point out how the defender has now scored more in the Premier League this season than former Everton striker Richarlison, who has played 21 league games for Tottenham without return.

Last summer, Richarlison cost Tottenham £60 million to sign from Everton.

Matip was also awarded Man of the Match by Steve McManaman on BT Sport – though we’re not sure about that decision, despite the defender’s winning goal.

 

Jones stands out – again

He has suffered with recurring injury problems over the last year, but Curtis Jones is now finally getting a run in the team and is repaying Klopp’s faith.

Having started the last five matches, Jones is making the left side of midfield his own thanks to his reliability on the ball and work rate off it.

His statistics against West Ham were hugely impressive.

 

A familiar feeling

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 1, 2023: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola (R) greets Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Man City won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If you didn’t notice, there was another big fixture in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

In what could have been a title decider, Man City beat Arsenal 4-1 at the Etihad, to move just two points behind the leaders with two games in hand.

With Liverpool having been just pipped to the title twice in recent years by Man City‘s impeccably high standards, Arsenal fans might be beginning to understand our experiences.

