Liverpool continued their winning form as they beat West Ham 2-1 at a lively London Stadium, edging closer to a European spot for next season.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side won a third consecutive league game for the first time since December, thanks to a great strike from Cody Gakpo and a powerful header from Joel Matip.

Liverpool are now level on points with this weekend’s opponents, Tottenham, but are still six behind Man United, who are fourth with two games in hand.

There were plenty of positive performances against the Hammers – here are four things fans are talking about.

A win in the disco kit!

A byproduct of Liverpool’s shocking form on the road this season has been the negative association that supporters now have with this season’s away strip.

In total, Klopp’s side have played in the kit six times, winning one, drawing one and losing four.

Finally a win in the disco kit before it’s retired! Good three points that??? #LFC — Charlotte Coates (@CACoates96) April 26, 2023

Disco inferno ?? Liverpool finally win wearing the Disco kit ? FT: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/HFvRQKYyqy — Spion Kop ? (@TheKopHQ) April 26, 2023

Great away win that – finally lifted the curse of the disco kit! Trent

Gakpo

Matip

Jones Were top class. Shame it’s a little too late now but something to build on. — BN LFC (@BN_LFC) April 27, 2023

I'm warming to the disco migraine kit! https://t.co/ryKhwpUYaa — Sally (@SalligatorLFC) April 26, 2023

We did a win in the disco kit!! ? #LFC — Vicki (@Vixta184) April 26, 2023

Thankfully, Wednesday night was the last time that Liverpool will wear the disco kit.

Matip beats Richarlison to it

Due to the return to fitness of Ibrahima Konate, Matip has been out of the team lately.

The centre-back returned with a bang, though, as he scored Liverpool’s winner with a bullet header – his first Premier League goal of the season.

Supporters were quick to point out how the defender has now scored more in the Premier League this season than former Everton striker Richarlison, who has played 21 league games for Tottenham without return.

Joel Matip has scored a Premier League goal before Richarlison this season ? pic.twitter.com/rdURAPlo5r — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) April 26, 2023

Last summer, Richarlison cost Tottenham £60 million to sign from Everton.

Matip got a prem goal before Richarlison this season pic.twitter.com/mjFqYGA13J — . (@_Riddxck) April 26, 2023

Matip has more goals than Richarlison this season pic.twitter.com/Jxm5sWCYCm — S?? (@trentseffect) April 27, 2023

Matip was also awarded Man of the Match by Steve McManaman on BT Sport – though we’re not sure about that decision, despite the defender’s winning goal.

Jones stands out – again

He has suffered with recurring injury problems over the last year, but Curtis Jones is now finally getting a run in the team and is repaying Klopp’s faith.

Having started the last five matches, Jones is making the left side of midfield his own thanks to his reliability on the ball and work rate off it.

His statistics against West Ham were hugely impressive.

Curtis Jones vs West Ham • 67/71 (94%) passes

• 3 chances created (=1st)

• 88 touches

• 1 shot

• 5/7 tackles (1st)

• 2 interceptions Another strong performance ? pic.twitter.com/KECRVda7Kx — LFC Stats (@LFCData) April 26, 2023

Curtis Jones has started the last 5 league games for Liverpool, which matches his longest run of league starts for the club since breaking through. Hasn’t done so since February 2021. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) April 27, 2023

Jones decision making has improved massively. I guess that’s what happens when he gets consistent game time. Has silenced a lot of doubters, terrific displays at LCM https://t.co/NS7HOVViwr — El Knee Know (@ElKneeKnow) April 26, 2023

Curtis Jones continues to be underrated. He's been just as important as Trent in this new system. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) April 26, 2023

Curtis Jones been superb there tonight. This shape and more control next season will be insane. Be nice if we could tighten up at the back a bit more though or I’ll end up with a full head of grey hair — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) April 26, 2023

A familiar feeling

If you didn’t notice, there was another big fixture in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

In what could have been a title decider, Man City beat Arsenal 4-1 at the Etihad, to move just two points behind the leaders with two games in hand.

Liverpool fans now everyone realises how exhausting it is when you're competing with Pep's City. pic.twitter.com/KQYAi2V1OY — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) April 26, 2023

This is the Premier League becoming Ligue Un. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 26, 2023

Without Liverpool doing what they've done, City would be about to walk their sixth consecutive league title. Instead it's just 5 out of the last 6. https://t.co/PL9qWiWDHC — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) April 26, 2023

After what we did to Arsenal I have way more respect for Liverpool. Liverpool used to send shivers down my spine. This Arsenal team was light work, I wasn’t worried at all. — ?? (@ErlingRoIe) April 27, 2023

With Liverpool having been just pipped to the title twice in recent years by Man City‘s impeccably high standards, Arsenal fans might be beginning to understand our experiences.