Liverpool players were furious with linesman Constantine Hatzidakis at half-time against Arsenal, with claims that he struck Andy Robertson.

Remarkable scenes unfolded after the half-time whistle at Anfield, with a number of Liverpool player confronting the officials with the score at 2-1.

Diogo Jota and Jordan Henderson were among those to follow linesman Hatzidakis towards the centre circle, with Robertson bellowing after the official.

The left-back was booked by referee Paul Tierney as a result, with Henderson indicating that an elbow may have struck his team-mate.

That claim was corroborated by further video evidence, which showed an arm swung at a remonstrating Robertson:

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolded exactly, and particularly whether it was intentional or not, but Liverpool were clearly incensed.

The scenes came after an intense 45 minutes on Merseyside, with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus finding the back of the net before Mohamed Salah grabbed one back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, fielded as a right-back with the license to drift into midfield, was the focus for much of the half, and was booked for a tussle with Granit Xhaka as the break neared.

Robertson was caught out in the buildup to Martinelli’s opener, slipping at the worst possible moment as Bukayo Saka drifted clear, before failing to get on the end of the Brazil winger’s shot on goal.

Liverpool were fined for crowding the referee during the 4-1 loss to Man City just over a week ago, and are almost certain to be charged again by the FA.

Whether Hatzidakis will be punished for his collision with Robertson is a mystery.