Arthur & Pep and 5 things fans have spotted after Man City 4-1 Liverpool

It was an afternoon to forget in Manchester as Liverpool returned from an extended break to suffer a 4-1 defeat at the Etihad.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the early stages but Man City blew the Reds away in the second half and eventually made light work of proceedings.

The result sees the Reds sink to eight in the league table, putting any serious hopes of Champions League qualification in doubt once again.

It provided supporters with plenty of talking points, both on and off the field, including a provocative celebration from Pep Guardiola and a sighting of Thiago.

 

Arthur shakes Pep’s hand

The Man City manager visibly enjoyed his side’s equaliser in the first half and was seen celebrating in the faces of a number of Liverpool’s substitutes.

Kostas Tsimikas elected to walk past Guardiola during his antics, but Arthur‘s decision to accept a handshake offer did not go unnoticed by supporters.

The Brazilian was clearly just being polite – though it wasn’t the wisest of decisions!

 

Thiago closer to his return

Thiago remains unavailable for selection as he continues his recovery from a hip flexor injury, but the Spaniard still made an appearance at the Etihad for the lunchtime clash.

The midfielder was seen at pitchside ahead of kickoff and was even spotted exchanging a few passes with Tsimikas.

Klopp revealed in his pre-match press conference that Thiago was “in a good way” and “will probably be part of next week’s training.”

Liverpool could clearly do with having him back.

 

Fans leave early

Liverpool’s away end began to empty out during a shambolic second-half performance, with a number of fans seen heading for the exits.

Jack Grealish’s strike to put the hosts 4-1 up meant that plenty of the travelling support had seen enough, and it is difficult to blame them.

 

Rodri lucky to escape second yellow?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 1, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson and team-mates react as referee Simon Hopper refuses to issue a yellow card for a blatant foul during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Two tactical challenges in quick succession led many to feel that Rodri was fortunate not to face dismissal in the first half.

A number of Liverpool players surrounded referee Simon Hooper to complain about the midfielder’s foul on Cody Gakpo, with captain Jordan Henderson leading the protests.

For what it’s worth, after the game Jurgen Klopp said: “I’m not sure we would have won against 10 men.”

 

4-2-3-1 again

Klopp opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation for the second game in a row in a move which appears to be showing signs of becoming more frequent.

The system had been employed away at Real Madrid with the Reds requiring at least three goals to have a chance of progression.

But there is now evidence to suggest that this is a setup that the manager might favour moving forward.

Could this be how he fits Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz in alongside Salah?

