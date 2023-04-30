A rollercoaster 4-3 victory makes for plenty of emotions and moments for Jurgen Klopp to untangle, and this time he had injury news of his own to share!

Here are the four key points from the manager as he reflected on the performance…

“Some of the best” this season

It took only 15 minutes for the Reds to hit Tottenham for three, a start that Klopp hailed as “exceptional” and “some of the best we played this season.”

Praise was not only reserved for the attack as Klopp noted, “the way we played offensive and defensive was absolutely exceptional” against a “pretty defensive set-up.”

But, of course, what followed as Tottenham went on to level the scores “should not [have] happened,” but it “happened anyway.”

A new injury – but for the boss!

A sprint up the touchline to celebrate Diogo Jota‘s winner not only led to a yellow card but also a muscle injury for Klopp – a “painful” one at that.

When asked about his injury, he said: “Bad enough, but fair punishment for not behaving in the right way. I [will] have pain for a few days, Mr. Tierney not.”

That was only one shot directed towards the match official…

‘Ask Mr. Tierney!’

Klopp and referee Paul Tierney were again involved in a drama-laden occasion and after receiving a yellow card for his excessive celebration, the boss received some words that he described as “not ok.”

He would not divulge what those words were to the press. He acknowledged his own actions were wrong and insisted “we have to ask Mr. Tierney what is going on.”

Hold back on Klopp’s song

It is not the first time that the manager has encouraged supporters to keep his song away from Anfield, and it was the case again after the victory.

“I love all of them, but my song, don’t sing it,” he urged. “If you want to sing it, sing it after, in the bar, whatever. It would be really nice if we leave it for later.”

Klopp, on this occasion, saw it almost as an indication that the game was over at 3-0 but as it proved, it was not quite the case.