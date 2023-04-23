The boot of Ben Doak secured the first win in four games for Liverpool under-21s, with the teenager’s show of quality enough to secure a 1-0 win against West Ham.

Liverpool U21s 1-0 West Ham U21s

Premier League 2, AXA Training Centre

April 22, 2023

Goals: Doak 44′

Doak’s debut season at Liverpool has heralded minutes for the first team and an impressive goal return at youth level, which now sits at 12.

His latest strike was a show of his obvious quality on the ball, slaloming around several West Ham defenders before cooly sliding the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

The 17-year-old broke the deadlock on the cusp of halftime, latching on to Rhys Williams‘ long ball, which first hit his back, before taking it under his spell.

In a game lacking a cutting edge elsewhere for both teams, Doak’s strike proved the difference for Barry Lewtas‘ side, who remain in the hunt for a second-placed finish this season.

HT: Liverpool U21s 1-0 West Ham U21s

Williams’ assist on the day was coupled with confident defending to keep the Hammers at bay, and he was supported by a strong U21s side.

Eight members of the starting XI had a senior Liverpool appearance to their name, while all three substitutes also had a first-team outing under their belt.

That includes Tom Hill, who was introduced with only minutes left, as he continues to slowly get back up to speed after a four-month injury layoff that derailed a promising season.

The narrow victory for the young Reds snapped a run of three games without victory, and now only two matches remain on their schedule for 2022/23.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Stephenson, Williams, Koumetio, Beck; Corness, Clark, Norris; Doak (Hill 90′), Frauendorf (Stewart 73′), Woltman (Blair 85′)

Subs not used: Hughes, Olufunwa

Next match: Fulham (A) – Premier League 2 – Sunday, April 30, 12pm (BST)