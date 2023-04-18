After Liverpool thrashed Leeds, Jamie Carragher lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold, saying “only Kevin De Bruyne” is better in his role in the Premier League.

He hasn’t been on top of his game for much of this season, but Alexander-Arnold showed his qualities against Leeds, setting up two goals directly and influencing the game throughout.

Against Leeds and Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp tweaked Liverpool’s system so that the 24-year-old moved into midfield when the Reds were in possession.

This usually left a back three and Fabinho to deal with threats that beat Liverpool’s initial press.

The system worked in the second halves of Liverpool’s last two matches, and it appears to be bringing out the best in Alexander-Arnold, according to Carragher.

The former-Liverpool centre-back analysed the shift in role for his fellow Scouser, saying: “For me, watching him in midfield, getting more involved and running the game, I think this is almost perfect for him.

“There’s only Kevin De Bruyne in the Premier League that is better than him [at defence-splitting passes].”

He even said that Alexander-Arnold’s display “was almost like a Steven Gerrard performance where he was a bit everywhere and there was a lot of running involved.”

The No. 66 had 153 touches of the ball against Leeds – the second-most of any player in a Premier League game this season.

Carragher added that he doesn’t “really care where Trent Alexander-Arnold is on a teamsheet,” saying he just wants “to see [him] on the ball there (pictured below).”

The Liverpool legend explained: “There are very few players in world football [who can do what he does].

“The only player who I can think who could match him, when he’s on the ball in that area, is Kevin De Bruyne.

“Your job, as a coaching staff, is to make sure [Alexander-Arnold] is on the ball in there consistently through a game, and he is going to create goal after goal.”

Klopp also praised the Liverpool man after the match, saying his performance was “impressive.”

He told reporters: “I think the highlight was the last pass [to Nunez], but he had a few more from that position.

“Wherever Trent is, he can be decisive with his passes. He was this very often for us, that’s how it is.

“Tonight was a good game. You could see that he enjoyed it!”