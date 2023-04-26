Liverpool are on the hunt for a rare third league win on the spin, and Jurgen Klopp has made only one change to his side to get the job done at West Ham.

The Reds have forced two relegation-threatened sides to taste defeat in recent weeks and now a resurgent Hammers side is up next, let’s hope they receive the same treatment.

The manager hinted that changes could be made with this the start of four games in 11 days, but that has not been the case with an enforced change forcing his hand with Ibrahima Konate missing out.

Alisson starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Fabinho starts despite the threat of a two-game suspension if he picks up a yellow card, accompanied by Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

Mohamed Salah can hit the scoreboard for the fourth successive game tonight and is joined by Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo in attack.

As for options on the bench, the manager has Darwin Nunez and Thiago to turn to once again, plus Luis Diaz as he continues to build up his minutes after six months out.

Liverpool are in their dreaded ‘dizzying white’ kit but the good news is that we will never have to lay eyes on it again after today.

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Paqueta, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Emerson, Downes, Fornals, Cornet, Lanzini, Ings

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Jota, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Thiago, Carvalho, Nunez, Diaz