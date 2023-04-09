It appears as though Darwin Nunez could miss Liverpool vs. Arsenal on Sunday, with the striker missing as the squad took in their pre-match walk.

A 20-man squad was spotted walking around the Stanley Dock on Sunday morning – as is custom before a home game – but there was one notable absentee.

Nunez was not pictured with his team-mates or the staff as they took in a sunny walk on Merseyside, which has led to concerns that he will not be involved against Arsenal.

If that is the case – and it is not confirmed as of yet – it would be the eighth game he has missed this season, having already suffered four different injuries along with a three-match suspension.

The squad was filmed by Twitter user @lfcaquila, with Jurgen Klopp leading the walk along with staff members including new club doctor Jonathan Power.

Thiago is back and is set to at least make the bench, while Harvey Elliott rejoined his team-mates after missing the 0-0 draw with Chelsea in midweek.

Luis Diaz was among those absent, having not been expected to be passed fit, while it seems as though Fabio Carvalho, Arthur and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all been omitted.

In the event that Nunez misses out, Klopp has four senior attackers in Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, along with Elliott.

Naby Keita remains sidelined, while Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay are out until next season with serious injuries.

Klopp made six changes to his starting lineup for the trip to Chelsea on Tuesday night, and is likely to rotate again when Liverpool face Arsenal at Anfield.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones are among those who could be dropped along with the possible absence of Nunez.

Salah should start, while Virgil van Dijk will return from illness and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and possibly even Thiago could all be shuffled back in.

Liverpool squad spotted pre-match: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Elliott, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Firmino