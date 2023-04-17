After an emphatic 6-1 win, let’s take a look back at the match that Jurgen Klopp described as Liverpool’s “best game” of the season.

After five games without a win, Liverpool returned to top form against Leeds as they put six past the Yorkshiremen at Elland Road.

While the result might not be enough to put Liverpool back in contention for the top four, it puts a smile back on the faces of supporters and gives the players confidence they can go forward and still perform to a high standard, as shown against Man United.

There was a sombre start to the night, though. Before the match, tributes were paid to remember the victims of the Hillsborough disaster. A reminder that class costs nothing.

When the game started, Liverpool toiled as they initially struggled to break Leeds down but two goals in just four minutes ensured there was only ever going to be one winner.

Cody Gakpo was the man to score first thanks to great work by Trent Alexander-Arnold down the right.

Shortly after, Mo Salah made it two as he fired past a hapless Illan Meslier in emphatic fashion.

An Ibrahima Konate mistake just after half time gave Leeds a brief moment of hope, but Diogo Jota extinguished that with his first goal in over a year for Liverpool.

The Reds then ran away with it after that, starting with Salah getting his brace.

Another Jota goal followed before Darwin Nunez joined the party to make it 6-1, thanks to the work of Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back had a good night as he played in a more central position when Liverpool were in possession.

And we’ll leave you with these photos of Luis Diaz returning after six months out injured.

The victory we all wanted and needed, now for another!