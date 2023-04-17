★ PREMIUM
Diaz returns & Jota’s drought ends – Best photos as Liverpool hit Leeds for 6

After an emphatic 6-1 win, let’s take a look back at the match that Jurgen Klopp described as Liverpool’s “best game” of the season.

After five games without a win, Liverpool returned to top form against Leeds as they put six past the Yorkshiremen at Elland Road.

While the result might not be enough to put Liverpool back in contention for the top four, it puts a smile back on the faces of supporters and gives the players confidence they can go forward and still perform to a high standard, as shown against Man United.

There was a sombre start to the night, though. Before the match, tributes were paid to remember the victims of the Hillsborough disaster. A reminder that class costs nothing.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson (R) and Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno Machado lay floral tributes in front of the travelling Liverpool supporters in memory of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster, two days after the 34th anniversary, before the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When the game started, Liverpool toiled as they initially struggled to break Leeds down but two goals in just four minutes ensured there was only ever going to be one winner.

Cody Gakpo was the man to score first thanks to great work by Trent Alexander-Arnold down the right.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (2nd from L) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Shortly after, Mo Salah made it two as he fired past a hapless Illan Meslier in emphatic fashion.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

An Ibrahima Konate mistake just after half time gave Leeds a brief moment of hope, but Diogo Jota extinguished that with his first goal in over a year for Liverpool.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota shoots during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds then ran away with it after that, starting with Salah getting his brace.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with team-mate Cody Gakpo (R) after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with team-mate Cody Gakpo (R) after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Another Jota goal followed before Darwin Nunez joined the party to make it 6-1, thanks to the work of Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back had a good night as he played in a more central position when Liverpool were in possession.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the sixth goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) celebrates with Darwin Núñez after the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 6-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 6-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And we’ll leave you with these photos of Luis Diaz returning after six months out injured.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz after the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 6-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The victory we all wanted and needed, now for another!

