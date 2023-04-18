★ PREMIUM
Diaz’s family, no fist pumps and 3 more things fans spotted post-Leeds thrashing

Liverpool got back to winning ways on the road with an emphatic 6-1 victory at Elland Road and there was plenty for fans to smile about.

Braces from Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota helped the Reds on their way to all three points against Leeds and a first away win for two months.

It did little to alleviate the damage in the league table, but it was a much-needed boost for morale heading into the season’s closing stages.

Here are five things fans are discussing after the game.

 

Klopp lauds Liverpool’s intensity

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 6-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool were ruthless right up until the final whistle at Elland Road, and the relentless energy on display didn’t go unnoticed by the boss.

Despite being five goals to the good, the Reds battled to retrieve the ball in injury time and Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight in the dugout.

Fans enjoyed the pressing, but they enjoyed the manager’s response even more.

 

Diaz’s family cherish return

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Luis Diaz‘s return to action after six months out was warmly received by supporters and a heartwarming clip from the stands encapsulated the moment.

A video of what appeared to be the forward’s family soaking up the moment Diaz returned to the field perfectly summed up the emotion involved in his long-awaited return.

 

A massive moment for Jota

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In an injury-plagued campaign, Diogo Jota had gone more than a year without a Liverpool goal before striking twice at Elland Road.

Two well-taken finishes will hopefully provide the Portuguese forward with a platform to build from, but for the time being Liverpool fans were simply happy to see him back among the goals.

 

No fist pumps

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 6-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There were no post-game fist pumps despite a much-improved performance, but the manager was visibly pleased with his side as he exited the field.

Klopp was in good spirits throughout the game, with plenty of supporters picking up on a number of his pitch-side antics.

It was great to see such passion from the boss during what has been a difficult season.

 

Should Liverpool’s first goal have stood?

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In an otherwise flawless performance, Trent Alexander-Arnold may have been fortunate that the referee didn’t award a handball in the build-up to Liverpool’s opener.

The officials seemed happy to let play continue without reviewing the incident, but confusion on the rule gave fans plenty to discuss post-match.

A contentious one perhaps, but we are glad it stood!

