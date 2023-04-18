Liverpool got back to winning ways on the road with an emphatic 6-1 victory at Elland Road and there was plenty for fans to smile about.

Braces from Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota helped the Reds on their way to all three points against Leeds and a first away win for two months.

It did little to alleviate the damage in the league table, but it was a much-needed boost for morale heading into the season’s closing stages.

Here are five things fans are discussing after the game.

Klopp lauds Liverpool’s intensity

Liverpool were ruthless right up until the final whistle at Elland Road, and the relentless energy on display didn’t go unnoticed by the boss.

Despite being five goals to the good, the Reds battled to retrieve the ball in injury time and Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight in the dugout.

Fans enjoyed the pressing, but they enjoyed the manager’s response even more.

This embodies everything Liverpool stands for, we will fight to the end and we will never say die. https://t.co/o2Z4V6tTbs — Bobby (@Bobby22953) April 18, 2023

We all had that reaction that’s been missing for months so important the change in mentality ?? hopefully https://t.co/TkDms5bJj5 — Jack Mack LFC (@JackMackLFC) April 17, 2023

Diaz’s family cherish return

Luis Diaz‘s return to action after six months out was warmly received by supporters and a heartwarming clip from the stands encapsulated the moment.

A video of what appeared to be the forward’s family soaking up the moment Diaz returned to the field perfectly summed up the emotion involved in his long-awaited return.

As happy as Luiz Diaz family after that pic.twitter.com/BsbpBWzD2Q — Eddie ? (@eddiebrady222) April 17, 2023

So happy to be back Amazing 3 points?????? pic.twitter.com/FIRegLTtj1 — Luis Fernando Díaz (@LuisFDiaz19) April 18, 2023

A massive moment for Jota

In an injury-plagued campaign, Diogo Jota had gone more than a year without a Liverpool goal before striking twice at Elland Road.

Two well-taken finishes will hopefully provide the Portuguese forward with a platform to build from, but for the time being Liverpool fans were simply happy to see him back among the goals.

Two goals and an assist for @DiogoJota18 ???? pic.twitter.com/sbq5q9eoN0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2023

GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! JOTA 5-1

You wait a year for one, and then two come along. What a finish — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 17, 2023

?? 373 days later, Diogo Jota's wait for a Liverpool goal ??????? ends. pic.twitter.com/Y1xaYxt0Og — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) April 17, 2023

No fist pumps

There were no post-game fist pumps despite a much-improved performance, but the manager was visibly pleased with his side as he exited the field.

Klopp was in good spirits throughout the game, with plenty of supporters picking up on a number of his pitch-side antics.

?? klopp with the assist pic.twitter.com/AoPS85R9FR — Nick ?? (@nickkarra) April 17, 2023

It was great to see such passion from the boss during what has been a difficult season.

Should Liverpool’s first goal have stood?

In an otherwise flawless performance, Trent Alexander-Arnold may have been fortunate that the referee didn’t award a handball in the build-up to Liverpool’s opener.

The officials seemed happy to let play continue without reviewing the incident, but confusion on the rule gave fans plenty to discuss post-match.

Trent handball?? — sal (@sxlang_) April 17, 2023

It's handball for me by Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Cody Gakpo's goal should have been disallowed. There's a definite movement of the arm, making it a deliberate act. Different to Declan Rice, with the ball coming off his chest. #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/x9pmf9j3T7 — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) April 17, 2023

Anyone still questioning the Trent handball leading to the Liverpool opener…. here is the rule.

Handball law in Premier League was updated before last season.

Unintentional handball in build up play is not considered as handball. Link: https://t.co/JtNDhp795M pic.twitter.com/ie3hCQ2EgH — Projwal (FPL Holden) (@Projwal_D) April 18, 2023

A contentious one perhaps, but we are glad it stood!