Jamie Carragher has criticised Andy Robertson following Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat away at Man City, telling the defender that “you can’t always press.”

The Reds suffered a heavy loss at the Etihad, after a second half in which the hosts put the game beyond doubt with plenty of time left on the clock.

Shortly after Julian Alvarez’s equaliser for 1-1, Carragher took to Twitter to fault Scotland’s captain for his part in the buildup.

Andy Robertson goes chasing into midfield & leaves his man, it happens a lot.

(CL final)

You can’t always press! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 1, 2023

“Andy Robertson goes chasing into midfield and leaves his man, it happens a lot,” the former Liverpool defender wrote.

Carragher also pointed to Vinicius Jr’s goal in the Champions League final as he added: “You can’t always press!”

De Bruyne has been dropping into these wide areas all afternoon. It attracts Robertson to him and his first time pass leaves Mahrez free to face up van Dijk for the goal pic.twitter.com/mjPabHMv39 — City Tactics (@city_tactics) April 1, 2023

The goal put Man City back on level terms following Mohamed Salah‘s early strike and Carragher argued that it wasn’t the first occasion that Robertson’s aggressive style has left the Reds exposed at the back.

It was a costly goal, and the Premier League champions moved through the gears after half-time against a flat Liverpool side to take all three points.

The left-back’s mistake was the first of a series of errors which saw Liverpool’s hopes of securing a result slip away rapidly in the second period.

A number of Liverpool supporters were quick to defend Robertson, though others agreed with Carragher’s criticism.

Surely the coaching staff should be doing better here with Andy and Trent? — Petar Soldo (@Petar_DRC) April 1, 2023

It also works a lot.. just cause it doesn’t work sometimes doesn’t mean we ll ignore everything good it has done — Killashaw (@killashaw10) April 1, 2023

Robertson charging out and costing us? Where have I seen that before?! — Elliot (@Ifcelliot) April 1, 2023

Liverpool just aren’t a serious football team anymore. Not serious enough about the job at hand defensively. Went 1-0 up by sitting deep & playing on the counter. Smart. Could go 2-0. Then Robertson is trying to press their defender. Kamikaze football. 1-1. Then an utter shambles — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) April 1, 2023

Carragher’s decision to single out the 29-year-old, who has arguably been one of Liverpool’s better players during a difficult season, is perhaps a harsh one.

Robertson’s pressing has been responsible for some of the best work Liverpool have done, going forwards and defensively, in recent years.

The run unquestionably left Man City with a lot of space to hurt Liverpool, but a lesser side might not have taken advantage quite as ruthlessly.