Jamie Carragher spots Andy Robertson flaw that “happens a lot”

Jamie Carragher has criticised Andy Robertson following Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat away at Man City, telling the defender that “you can’t always press.”

The Reds suffered a heavy loss at the Etihad, after a second half in which the hosts put the game beyond doubt with plenty of time left on the clock.

Shortly after Julian Alvarez’s equaliser for 1-1, Carragher took to Twitter to fault Scotland’s captain for his part in the buildup.

Andy Robertson goes chasing into midfield and leaves his man, it happens a lot,” the former Liverpool defender wrote.

Carragher also pointed to Vinicius Jr’s goal in the Champions League final as he added: “You can’t always press!”

The goal put Man City back on level terms following Mohamed Salah‘s early strike and Carragher argued that it wasn’t the first occasion that Robertson’s aggressive style has left the Reds exposed at the back.

It was a costly goal, and the Premier League champions moved through the gears after half-time against a flat Liverpool side to take all three points.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 1, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Man City won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The left-back’s mistake was the first of a series of errors which saw Liverpool’s hopes of securing a result slip away rapidly in the second period.

A number of Liverpool supporters were quick to defend Robertson, though others agreed with Carragher’s criticism.

Carragher’s decision to single out the 29-year-old, who has arguably been one of Liverpool’s better players during a difficult season, is perhaps a harsh one.

Robertson’s pressing has been responsible for some of the best work Liverpool have done, going forwards and defensively, in recent years.

The run unquestionably left Man City with a lot of space to hurt Liverpool, but a lesser side might not have taken advantage quite as ruthlessly.

