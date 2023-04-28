Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Ibrahima Konate will return to the squad as Liverpool host Tottenham, while hopes are Diogo Jota has avoided injury.

Across the last four games, Klopp has only made one change to his starting lineup, that being the omission of Konate for Wednesday’s 2-1 win at West Ham.

The Frenchman was left out as a precaution, after a number of minor issues in recent weeks, with Joel Matip coming in and scoring the winner in east London.

Liverpool now find themselves on a run of four games in 11 days, and there is the chance for more alterations against Tottenham this Sunday.

One of those could be enforced, with Jota taking a blow to the back in midweek, though as he gave an update on his squad, Klopp insisted he “should be alright.”

“Ibou will be back. I guess Naby will train today. I didn’t get the medical report yet, but probably,” he told reporters.

“No one else. We have a couple of players out, everyone knows about them.

“But on top of that, from the last game…Diogo got a knock in his back, but should be alright.

“We will see how that develops. Apart from that, we should be OK.”

If Jota is not deemed fully fit – or the decision is taken not to risk a player who has started each of the last seven games – Darwin Nunez is an option to come in.

With Konate back, too, the manager faces a big call over whether to restore his first-choice centre-back or reward Matip’s fine display against West Ham.