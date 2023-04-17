Liverpool travel to Leeds looking for their first win in over a month. We’re live to bring you the latest from Elland Road.
Kickoff at Elland Road is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.
Teams
Leeds: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Sinisterra, Aaronson; Rodrigo
Subs: Robles, Wober, Cooper, Ayling, Forshaw, Summerville, Greenwood, Gnonto, Rutter
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip
