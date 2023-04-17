★ PREMIUM
LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Leeds United's Jack Harrison (C)is challenged by Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Leeds vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Premier League match here

Liverpool travel to Leeds looking for their first win in over a month. We’re live to bring you the latest from Elland Road.

Kickoff at Elland Road is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Leeds: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Sinisterra, Aaronson; Rodrigo

Subs: Robles, Wober, Cooper, Ayling, Forshaw, Summerville, Greenwood, Gnonto, Rutter

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip

Our coverage updates automatically below:

