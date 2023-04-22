Liverpool defence “saved” by Jota as Reds “witness greatness”

It was hard work at times, but Liverpool put a smile on supporters’ faces as they beat Nottingham Forest 3-2, and fans were quick to praise the two scorers responsible.

February 18 was the last time that Liverpool won two in a row.

When the second-consecutive win finally came, it was in crazy fashion as Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Anfield to move up to seventh in the table.

It wasn’t a stellar performance from everyone in red, but there were a few standouts that fans noticed.

After no goals in 372 days, it’s 4 in 6 days for Jota!

Jota took the ‘he’s finished’ accusations a bit too seriously — autumn gerrard (@lfcautumn) April 22, 2023

Jota waits a year to score and turns into Ian Rush — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 22, 2023

“Jota really saved us with his two well-taken goals. Jota, in my opinion, should stay on starting 11 for now. Nunez can wait until next season.” – Be HD on the forums.

Definitely feels like we have a bit of that fight again in us. Jota looks back to his best too, doing nothing for half an hour and then scoring two worldies. — Jay (@ScouseCommie) April 22, 2023

Just saw the goals. Why is every Jota header simply outrageous? A fella that small shouldn't be that good at headers. It defies logic — Rex ??????? (@ThatRexGuy) April 22, 2023

“Jota excellent game, back to his old self.

” – Simon Sisson on Facebook.

Another game, another goal for Mo Salah

Mo Salah season-by-season for Liverpool. Truly one of the all-time greats. #LFC pic.twitter.com/yEz1E6pt9W — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) April 22, 2023

Five more goals would make this Salah's second highest scoring season for Liverpool, which, considering how bad this season has been in general, is kind of ridiculous. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 22, 2023

Mo Salah has equalled Robbie Fowler's all time Liverpool tally of 183 goals…in 71 (SEVENTY ONE!) fewer games. Puts into perspective just how devastating Salah has been every single season. Think it's safe to call him an Anfield legend now.#LFC #livfor — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) April 22, 2023

Mo Salah equals Robbie Fowler's goal total of 183 in 71 fewer games. Robbie goal scoring God Fowler. We are witnessing greatness. — LFC (@30YearsRed) April 22, 2023

The strength from Salah is incredible. He has serious power. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 22, 2023

Mohamed Salah now has 37 direct goal contributions for Liverpool this season. Only Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have more this season. — VisualGame (@avisualgame) April 22, 2023

7 goals in his last 7 games in the premier league. Mo Salah is inevitable. ? — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 22, 2023

I wish this @MoSalah chap would piss off.. I'll have to get the boots back out if he carries on? #keepgoingMo ?? — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) April 22, 2023

We saw the best and worst of Liverpool

That was far from convincing but Liverpool have, in different ways, overcome adversity in each of their last three games. Hopefully that points to a corner turned. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) April 22, 2023

Ahahah what a silly game this is. — Paddy Allen (@P_Allen21) April 22, 2023

Nottingham Forest have the long throw and Liverpool have the corner. A game for the traditionalists at Anfield today. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) April 22, 2023

Liverpool you hurt my head — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) April 22, 2023

Way nervier than that needed to be but a win in the end. Jota the star with two well taken goals — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 22, 2023

You'd like Liverpool to look a little more solid across the remainder of the season, of course, but goals are crucial to papering over any cracks and it's vital they have rediscovered their cutting edge. Diogo Jota a big part of that – great to see him fit and firing again. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) April 22, 2023

“It was hard! Always this defensive feverishness which made the game difficult for us. But it’s still three precious points.” – Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook.

The Reds’ defending wasn’t up to standard

That’s the worst defending I’ve ever seen from a premier league team. Fair play. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) April 22, 2023

“Happy with the win, but not really happy. We are leaking too many goals for my taste. We have to relearn how to keep clean sheets. At Anfield in particular.” – Vlatko Georgievski on the forums.

Forest hit the bar. Liverpool all over the place off a long throw again — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 22, 2023

Taiwo Awóníyì pulling his weight in and around the Liverpool defence

Almost!!!! Liverpool generally struggling vs the physical play of Forest — ?lákúnlé *?m? ??d?? Àgbà* Yusuff ™?? (@lakunle70) April 22, 2023

Haven’t seen anyone pin Ibou and to a lesser extent Virgil like Awoniyi did today. Relived to see him go off! — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) April 22, 2023

“Out muscled again in defence, every long throw caused panic, forest a little unlucky not to score again although their two goals were deflected!” – Gregory Nicholas on Facebook.

850 and counting for James Milner

850 club matches for Milner is crazy — GROLU (@bugattielroy) April 22, 2023

850th club appearance for James Milner. Inspirational. ??? — Carl (@Carl_M79) April 22, 2023

James Milner is at 850 club career appearance at 37 years old.

What a career — MwauraWakahangi (@wakahangi) April 22, 2023

James Milner reaches 850 club career appearances – 3X Premier League titles ?

– 1X Champions League ?

-2X FA Cup ?

-2X League cup ?

-85 goals ??

-136 assists ?

-55k minutes played ?? Unsung hero and true Premier League legend ??? pic.twitter.com/meNbglM78T — U1 (@U1Enright) April 22, 2023

