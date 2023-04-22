★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 22, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool defence “saved” by Jota as Reds “witness greatness”

It was hard work at times, but Liverpool put a smile on supporters’ faces as they beat Nottingham Forest 3-2, and fans were quick to praise the two scorers responsible.

February 18 was the last time that Liverpool won two in a row.

When the second-consecutive win finally came, it was in crazy fashion as Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Anfield to move up to seventh in the table.

It wasn’t a stellar performance from everyone in red, but there were a few standouts that fans noticed.

 

After no goals in 372 days, it’s 4 in 6 days for Jota!

“Jota really saved us with his two well-taken goals. Jota, in my opinion, should stay on starting 11 for now. Nunez can wait until next season.” – Be HD on the forums.

“Jota excellent game, back to his old self.
” – Simon Sisson on Facebook.

 

Another game, another goal for Mo Salah

 

We saw the best and worst of Liverpool

“It was hard! Always this defensive feverishness which made the game difficult for us. But it’s still three precious points.” – Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook.

 

The Reds’ defending wasn’t up to standard

“Happy with the win, but not really happy. We are leaking too many goals for my taste. We have to relearn how to keep clean sheets. At Anfield in particular.” – Vlatko Georgievski on the forums.

“Out muscled again in defence, every long throw caused panic, forest a little unlucky not to score again although their two goals were deflected!” – Gregory Nicholas on Facebook.

 

850 and counting for James Milner

 

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

