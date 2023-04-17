★ PREMIUM
LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool fans think Trent “has found his new role” after Leeds “masterclass”

Liverpool gave us what we all needed, six goals to celebrate and three points in the bank and fans want to see the continuation of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s new role.

Liverpool have been desperate for a win and a team in the bottom half of the table had not proved fruitful for that throughout the season. Until now.

Two goals in the space of four minutes turned the game on its head for Liverpool, with Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah handing the Reds a rare half-time lead.

Ibrahima Konate‘s mistake gifted Leeds a way back into the clash, only for Diogo Jota to end his 373-day wait for a goal to make it 3-1.

Salah and Jota both scored their second before Darwin Nunez got in on the action to wrap up the result, ensuring the cumbersome start to the match was not an indicator of yet another goalless away match.

Far from it. And there were plenty of positives, including Luis Diaz‘s return to action and Alexander-Arnold’s role.

 

Trent keeps the Reds ticking…

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alexander-Arnold’s inverted full-back role continued at Leeds with great effect, and it did not go unnoticed:

 

Was there a hint at Diaz’s future role?

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With the front three changed completely and Diaz making his return alongside Nunez and Roberto Firmino, the No. 23 settled on the right wing and some questioned if it was a hint from Klopp:

 

Gakpo was not without admirers…

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with team-mate Cody Gakpo (R) after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A goal and an assist for Gakpo, but his performance was more than just that as he continues to grow in a red shirt:

That was a result we all needed, wasn’t it?

Six goals, confidence boosted for a host of players and three important points in the bank. The same again against Nottingham Forest, please.

