Liverpool could be without as many as seven players against Tottenham on Sunday, with two new concerns, though Jurgen Klopp will remain hopeful.

The Reds are back at Anfield after a successful trip to east London in midweek, and will look to make it four wins in a row at the expense of Spurs.

Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Ham have all been put to the sword as Klopp’s side extend their unbeaten run to five games, and up next are a shaky Tottenham side.

With Ryan Mason now in the dugout, the latest visitors to Merseyside pulled off a 2-2 comeback draw at Man United in the week, but face a tough challenge this time out.

Liverpool could be without Diogo Jota and Thiago this evening, however, with the pair absent from training on Friday.

Here is a full list of Liverpool’s current injuries and those who could miss out:

Four players are already confirmed to be unavailable, with Roberto Firmino chief among those as he sits out the third of three games Klopp described as “impossible” for him due to a muscle issue.

The manager suggested Naby Keita could rejoin training on Friday but the Guinean failed to appear, while Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic are out with long-term injuries.

Also absent from training was Nat Phillips, however both Ibrahima Konate and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were back with the squad.

It remains to be seen whether Jota and Thiago are out of contention, though they could simply have missed team training as they focused on individual programmes.

Klopp is unlikely to make many changes to his starting lineup, though Konate could come back in and Darwin Nunez is an option if Jota is unavailable.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Tottenham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips*, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Thiago*, Elliott, Arthur, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota*, Nunez, Diaz, Carvalho, Doak

* Doubtful