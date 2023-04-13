Liverpool’s interest in Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could be “resurrected” this summer, according to one Merseyside journalist.

The 23-year-old was the subject of interest from the Reds last summer in a bid to strengthen the midfield, before eventually opting instead for an £85.3 million switch to the Bernabeu from Monaco.

Surprisingly, an avenue to a potential Liverpool transfer could be reopened, according to the Mirror‘s David Maddock.

Tchouameni is said to have struggled to settle in the Spanish capital and the Reds are claimed to be considering a revival of their pursuit.

“Sources suggest Klopp will attempt to resurrect his interest in the France midfielder, who has never really settled in Madrid,” Maddock wrote.

“If Bernabeu bosses are prepared to sanction a deal, it would take at least the fee of €100m they paid last summer, which translates to almost £90m at today’s crippling exchange rate, after the UK’s economic collapse.”

It appears like an unlikely turn of events, but Liverpool will, without doubt, be looking for world-class midfield alternatives following the end of their interest in Jude Bellingham.

Tchouameni has only played the full 90 minutes once in LaLiga or the Champions League since November, having fallen behind French compatriot Eduardo Camavinga in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield pecking order.

He has averaged just 56.7 minutes per appearance for Real Madrid this season, starting only 25 of his 36 games since departing Monaco.

Speaking in November, Tchouameni revealed why he turned down the chance to join Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, telling Le Parisien that “everything was clear” when Real emerged as suitors.

“The first to come forward was Liverpool, we had discussions. Then Real arrived,” he explained.

“And in my head everything was clear. It was Real and not another.

“It’s the biggest club in the world. If you want to accomplish great things, to mark the history of your sport, there is no better.”

Whether those comments would taint any future interest from Anfield is uncertain, though the France international made it clear that Liverpool were not his first choice.

In truth, a climbdown this summer seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened – particularly if Real were to land Bellingham.