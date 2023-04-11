Liverpool have reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to reports on Tuesday evening.

Bellingham, 19, has been earmarked as Liverpool’s transformative signing this summer, with the club having opted not to sign another midfielder last year in order to wait for the prodigious teenager.

Now, though, in a brief to all the Merseyside journalists, Liverpool are said to have withdrawn from the race to sign the player from Borussia Dortmund.

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe is among those to report the news, saying that Liverpool have withdrawn due to “the prohibitive cost of a deal” – which would see an initial fee in excess of £115 million.

It is claimed that Jurgen Klopp is “fully on board with the decision” and that the manager wants summer business “completed as soon as possible.”

Earlier on Tuesday, it had been claimed by German reports that Liverpool had submitted an offer to Dortmund.

Presumably, Liverpool’s later withdrawal is in response to Dortmund’s demands from that offer.

For Liverpool supporters, it’s both a bitter blow and not completely unexpected, with a feeling that the club and owners Fenway Sports Group would never go as far as what is needed to bring the player to the club.

This marks yet another example of the owners being risk averse, and using the excuse of no Champions League football as a reason for not financing the deal.

To rub further salt into the wounds, Bascombe claims that Man United have now joined Man City, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid in pursuit of Bellingham.