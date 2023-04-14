Liverpool lineup vs. Leeds – Thiago to start as only 1 of 2 changes?

Liverpool travel to Leeds on Monday night looking for a first win in six games in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp made plenty of tweaks to his side across the three fixtures falling in the first nine days of April, but with an eight-day gap between this game and the 2-2 draw with Arsenal, we can expect to see something close to the manager’s preferred XI.

The Reds will be hoping to avenge Leeds‘ last-minute winner in October, which saw Liverpool fall to their first home league defeat in front of supporters since April 2017.

With players returning from injury and a mixture of systems tried in recent weeks, there are plenty of options for the boss to choose from.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up.

Team news

What Klopp revealed in his press conference:

Thiago is “a candidate for starting” following a substitute appearance against Arsenal

Luis Diaz is “100 percent ready in training” and is to be part of the squad

Alisson and Ibrahima Konate were out of training for two days, but it is hoped both train on Friday

Liverpool’s XI vs. Leeds

The manager hopes to welcome back Diaz to the squad that will face Leeds but any involvement is likely to come from the bench.

Klopp was more confident about a potential start for Thiago having returned from injury last weekend, and with that in mind, here is what Klopp could go for:

Darwin Nunez joins Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah in the front three after recovering from an illness

Thiago makes first start since early February, replacing Curtis Jones

Back four and goalkeeper remain unchanged from the side against Arsenal

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dik, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

We have, of course, seen a degree of fluidity in Klopp’s formation selection this season, including plenty of examples of 4-2-3-1 in recent weeks.

The manager having all six of his attacking options available to him for the first time could tempt him into something similar at Elland Road.

With Konate unable to fully prepare with the side this week, Joe Gomez could come into the side at centre-back having recently completed 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Roberto Firmino may also find himself in Klopp’s plans after a crucial late equaliser earned Liverpool a point against Arsenal, working in tandem with Gakpo.

This could see Liverpool look something like this:

Firmino playing as the main striker

Henderson sitting alongside Fabinho in midfield

Gomez next to Van Dijk at centre-back

Here’s how that would look:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dik, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez; Firmino

However Klopp sets up at Elland Road, Liverpool need to display more wherewithal if they are to grab their first win in over a month.

While the last outing against Monday’s opposition ended in defeat for the Reds, Liverpool have won three and drawn one of the other four meetings since Leeds‘ promotion back to the top flight in 2020.

Go and do the business please, Liverpool!