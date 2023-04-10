★ PREMIUM
Liverpool “moved” by Arsenal and fans’ “class” around Hillsborough tribute

As Liverpool marked the 34th anniversary of Hillsborough around their Premier League meeting with Arsenal, the visitors showed “class” in response.

The buildup to Sunday’s clash with Arsenal saw Jurgen Klopp use his programme notes to call for the end of tragedy chanting in football.

“This needs to stop,” the manager said, with his comments timely given Man City and Chelsea supporters in their thousands had chanted about Hillsborough in the previous two games.

With Arsenal heading to Anfield around the 34th anniversary of the disaster, then, there could have been concern over disruption.

But as explained by the Times‘ Henry Winter, Liverpool were left “moved” by the level of respect shown by the London club, their fans, players and manager.

Mikel Arteta and captain Martin Odegaard lay wreaths at the Hillsborough Memorial the day before the game, with the manager wearing a ’97’ badge in his pre-match interviews.

A minute’s silence was then observed impeccably, with no echoes of the interruptions from Man City supporters before the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this time last year.

Arsenal didn’t win at Anfield but they won a lot of friends at Liverpool for the class, dignity and respect they and their fans showed around the Hillsborough commemorations,” Winter wrote on Twitter.

“Liverpool were moved by Arteta and Odegaard laying wreaths and Arteta and staff members wearing ’97’ badges and the 3,000 Arsenal fans observed the minute’s silence impeccably.

“Given the problems in the game around tragedy chanting [at the moment], Arsenal fans’ respectful behaviour could not have been more timely.”

This sentiment was shared by a number of Liverpool fans, including the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance group:

You’ll Never Walk Alone.

