MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 1, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson reacts after another incorrect decision from referee Simon Hopper during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool the fools as fans slam “weak,” “grim” and “cowardly” defeat at City

Liverpool were the fools on the first day of April as Man City saw the Reds crumble under the softest of touches, the 4-1 defeat making for another humbling outing.

An early start, away from home and against Man City. The odds were not in Liverpool’s favour for their first match back from the break.

And so it proved in emphatic fashion.

Mo Salah did what he does best against City to give Liverpool an early lead after finishing off a brilliant team move, but then came four unanswered City goals.

First from Julian Alvarez to see the two teams head into the break all square, before City struck three times inside the first 30 second-half minutes. Shambolic.

Welcome back, eh?

 

The defensive display left a lot to be desired…

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 1, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' and captain Jordan Henderson look dejected as Manchester City score the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It became all too easy for City as the same old problems resurfaced for Liverpool, something we were blissfully able to forget over the international break:

 

The attitude and mentality was again under the microscope…

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 1, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota reacts to an injury during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Heads dropped, the fire was extinguished and Liverpool crumbled far too easily. It’s nothing new, but it is jarring each and every time we see it:

“We’re weak, we crack under any pressure and never look like getting back into games.
We’ve gone from mentality monsters to mentality mice.”

Paul Smith on Facebook.

 

Klopp was questioned about his subs, again…

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 1, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) is replaced by substitute Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Four substitutes just less than 20 minutes after City made it 3-1, make it make sense:

Points from this fixture was to be a bonus in the top-four race, that’s where Liverpool are now, but what we saw in the second half at the Etihad is inexcusable.

Conceding straight after the break is one thing, the response to it is another entirely.

A painful reminder of the shortfalls that exist at Liverpool that will not be magically fixed with the arrival of Jude Bellingham.

