DERBY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 18, 2023: Liverpool's Lewis Koumas (R) celebrates after scoring the first goal with team-mate Josh Davidson during the Under-18 Premier League match between Derby County FC Under-18's and Liverpool FC Under-18's at Moor Farm Training Centre. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool U18s on wrong end of 7-goal thriller as Lewis Koumas scores again

Lewis Koumas scored his 15th goal of the season on Tuesday night, but Liverpool under-18s’ winning streak ended with a 5-2 defeat at Derby.

Derby U18s 5-2 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League, Moor Farm
April 18, 2023

Goals: Ashia pen 29′ 90+6′, Wheeldon 45+2′ 55′ 90+1′; Koumas 3′, McConnell pen 58′

After three consecutive wins over Wolves (3-0), Newcastle (4-0) and Leeds (4-0), the U18s were brought back down to earth with a trip to Derby.

It looked to get off to the perfect start, however, with Koumas pressing high to force a mistake and, after a one-two with Elijah Gift, firing home in the third minute.

There were chances for both sides in the opening half-hour, with Gift a nuisance for Derby with his surges inside from the right, but Liverpool were unable to make them count.

DERBY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 18, 2023: Liverpool's Elijah Gift during the Under-18 Premier League match between Derby County FC Under-18's and Liverpool FC Under-18's at Moor Farm Training Centre. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Derby levelled in the 29th minute as Cameron Ashia drove up the pitch and into the box only to be brought down by Josh Davidson, allowing him to step up and convert the penalty.

Liverpool had a penalty of their own before half-time when Gift was brought down, but Jayden Danns was unable to beat the goalkeeper, and soon after Lennon Wheeldon made it 2-1.

HT: Derby U18s 2-1 Liverpool U18s

DERBY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 18, 2023: Liverpool's James McConnell scores his side's second goal with a penalty-kick during the Under-18 Premier League match between Derby County FC Under-18's and Liverpool FC Under-18's at Moor Farm Training Centre. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Danns was off at the break, to be replaced by the in-form Keyrol Figueroa, but it was Derby who struck first in the second half, with Wheeldon the scorer.

The young Reds were awarded another penalty three minutes later, though, and this time James McConnell was able to find the back of the net after Gift was, again, felled.

With the score 3-2, Liverpool pushed for an equaliser, with Figueroa threatening and manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson rolling the dice late on as striker Iwan Roberts replaced midfielder Kyle Kelly.

DERBY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 18, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Luke Lewiston looks dejected as Derby County score a second goal during the Under-18 Premier League match between Derby County FC Under-18's and Liverpool FC Under-18's at Moor Farm Training Centre. Derby won 5-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a crushing blow, then, as Wheeldon got his hat-trick and Ashia his brace in stoppage time to allow Derby to romp to a 5-2 victory.

With their winning streak over, Liverpool will now look to get back on their feet with two games remaining – next up is Stoke, who sit four points above them in fourth.

Liverpool U18s: Hewitson; Miles, Pinnington, Samuels, Gyimah (Onanuga 37′); Davidson, Kelly (Roberts 86′), McConnell; Gift, Danns (Figueroa 46′), Koumas

Subs not used: Trueman, Pitt

Next match: Stoke (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, April 22, 11am (BST)

