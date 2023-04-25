Just 28 days after parting ways with Antonio Conte, Tottenham have sacked another manager with Cristian Stellini given his marching orders after a humiliating defeat.

Never change Tottenham, never change.

Newcastle handed Spurs a lesson over the weekend as they inflicted a 6-1 defeat at St James’ Park, they were 5-0 up after just 21 minutes.

It has led to another change in management from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, with Stellini stacked on Monday after only four matches in charge.

Ryan Mason, who has assumed the caretaker role before, will now occupy the hot seat and will be the man in the dugout when Tottenham travel to Anfield on Sunday.

It is another change for a European-chasing club, who currently sit three points and two places ahead of Liverpool having played a game more than Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

How their dysfunctional season still has them currently above Liverpool in the table is astounding, but certainly speaks to the Reds’ inconsistencies.

Although, a win against West Ham and another over Spurs this week will see Klopp’s side leapfrog the Londoners in the table with five games remaining.

With a European spot to be available to clubs who finish seventh or higher in the Premier League this season, the tussle is on for who finishes where.

After Spurs’ defeat on Sunday, Liverpool now sit nine points outside the top four.

They will have to be perfect and hope for favours elsewhere to have even a small chance of sneaking into the Champions League places.

It will require Liverpool to find levels of consistency that has evaded them throughout the campaign, though, having only managed to string a league-winning sequence of four just once.

But we should be able to rely on Spurs continuing to be Spurs!