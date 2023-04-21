Liverpool’s final 7 fixtures locked in – includes 3 evening kick-offs

The end of the season is swiftly approaching and Liverpool’s Premier League schedule is now locked in after TV selections for the penultimate week.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have experienced a tumultuous campaign and after 30 games sit in eighth position with 47 points, 25 points adrift of where they were at the same time last season.

There are lingering hopes of a final push for top four but Liverpool have been far from consistent – that their longest league-winning streak is four proves as much.

Liverpool’s path to the season’s final day is now clear after the Premier League announced their broadcast selections for the penultimate round of games.

Aston Villa‘s trip to Anfield has not been selected for broadcast, meaning the fixture remains on Saturday, May 20 for a traditional 3pm (BST) kick-off.

It is the second fixture in that time slot from now until the end of the season, with Nottingham Forest‘s visit on Saturday also not live on UK television.

After the visit of relegation-threatened Forest, the Reds will play three mid-week evening games – West Ham (April 26, 7.45pm), Fulham (May 3, 8pm) and Leicester (May 15, 8pm).

Only the trips to West Ham and Leicester will be shown on UK television. The clash with Fulham was previously overlooked for broadcast selection before being rearranged from its original March date.

The season then closes out with a trip to Southampton, with every team in the league kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday, May 28 – broadcast selections are still to be confirmed.

The Reds’ final seven games sees them meet four sides in the top half of the table (Tottenham, Fulham, Brentford and Aston Villa), and three teams in the bottom half (West Ham, Leicester and Southampton).

Liverpool’s final seven league fixtures