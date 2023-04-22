Mohamed Salah is only two goals away from surpassing Robbie Fowler in the club’s all-time goalscorers list, and it could also be a momentous day for Jurgen Klopp.

The teams last met at Anfield in October 1998 when Liverpool won 5-1 in the league, with Michael Owen scoring four times.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 26 meetings at Anfield in all competitions – a run dating back to 1969.

Forest’s win over Liverpool last October saw them move off the bottom of the table and it stretched their unbeaten home record against Liverpool to 13 league games.

The visitors are seeking their first league double over Liverpool for 60 years and for only the third time in their league history.

Look Out, Robbie!

Mo Salah’s next goal will see him join Robbie Fowler in joint-sixth place on Liverpool’s all-time scorers list. Salah has 182 goals.

On the club’s all-time league scorers list Salah is sixth, just two goals behind Harry Chambers’ tally of 135.

Salah is four goals short of recording 100 at Anfield as a Liverpool player in all competitions. His 96 goals have come in 140 appearances in front of the Kop.

A Big Day for Jurgen?

A victory today will see Jurgen Klopp reach the milestone of 100 league victories at Anfield as Reds manager.

Others to have achieved the feat: Tom Watson (166 games), Bill Shankly (139) and Bob Paisley (131). This will be Klopp’s 144th Anfield league fixture.

James Milner could make the 850th appearance of his club career.

And the Reds are four goals short of recording 50 at Anfield this season in all competitions.

A Step Toward Top 4?

The Reds have scored six or more goals in three league games this season to achieve the feat for the first time since 1963/64, when they netted half a dozen times in four matches.

Not since 1895/96 have they scored at least six times in successive league games, when astonishingly they did so on three separate occasions in that single campaign.

Of Liverpool’s 56 league goals this season, 39 percent have been scored in just three fixtures (nine vs. Bournemouth, seven vs. Man United and six vs. Leeds).

A victory in this match would see the Reds move to within six points of the top four for at least a day.

Lost in Another Forest

Forest have lost their last five away Premier League games since drawing 1-1 at Bournemouth in January.

Eight times this season Forest have failed to win a league game in which they opened the scoring, going on to draw four and lose four, dropping 20 points in total.

They visit Anfield with the poorest away record in the top flight. In 15 matches on the road they have won once and picked up six points in total. Their away goal difference is -31, having conceded 36 times.

They are the only team not to score more than once in an away game in the Premier League this season.

No Luck With Oliver

Michael Oliver is today’s referee. Liverpool have not won any of the four games in which he has taken charge this season, drawing one and losing three.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 26, Nunez 15, Firmino 11, Elliott 5, Gakpo 5, Diaz 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Van Dijk 3, Jota 2, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, own goals 4

Nottingham Forest: Johnson 10, Awoniyi 5, Surridge 3, Dennis 2, Gibbs-White 2, Lingard 2, Yates 2, Aurier 1, Boly 1, Kouyate 1, Lodi 1, Mangala 1, O’Brien 1, Wood 1, Worrall 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).