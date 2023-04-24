Barcelona look to be among the favourites to sign Roberto Firmino when his contract expires this summer.

Firmino is set to end his eight-year spell on Merseyside at the end of this season, with a number of clubs said to be interested in bringing in the Brazilian on a free transfer.

The Nou Camp has emerged as a potential destination for the 31-year-old, with Sky Sports reporting that his name is on a “shortlist” of attacking options for next season.

Firmino is joined by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the list of targets, with the Gabon captain having left the Spanish giants to join Chelsea only last summer.

The links come just days after the Mail reported that Barcelona had already agreed a deal to bring Firmino to the 26-time La Liga champions.

While those reports are yet to be confirmed, there appears to be growing noise around a potential switch as Firmino’s time at Anfield edges towards its conclusion.

With just seven games of the season remaining, the striker will be hoping to have some involvement in Liverpool’s push for European qualification.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-Nottingham Forest press conference that Firmino had sustained a muscle injury that will keep him out of action until next Wednesday’s home game with Fulham at the very earliest.

It presents the possibility that the Reds’ No. 9 may have played his last game for the club, with a timeline for his return yet to be fully confirmed while games begin to run out.

The manager admitted that he “really hopes” Firmino will have a part to play before the end of the campaign as he looks to add to his 109 goals in 360 appearances for the club.

He will receive an emotional farewell should he return in time to face Aston Villa in Liverpool’s last home match of the season on May 20, ending a glittering stint at Anfield which has yielded every possible major trophy.