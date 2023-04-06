Liverpool were given a big midfield boost ahead of the visit of Arsenal as Thiago was pictured in full training, but doubts emerged over three others.

After defeat to Man United and a dull draw with Chelsea, Liverpool face another tough test this weekend when Arsenal arrive at Anfield.

Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the table and on a seven-game winning run in the Premier League, while the Reds are eighth and without a win in three.

With Wednesday a recovery day following the 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, Jurgen Klopp and his squad were back for a session in Kirkby on Thursday.

That group included Thiago, who has not featured in the last 10 games with a hip injury but, having stepped up his recovery in recent days, appears fit to be involved at the weekend.

There was no sign of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota or Joe Gomez in the club photographs, but there is no indication at this stage that they will be absent against Arsenal.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Chelsea, Klopp explained that while Thiago was not in contention for that tie, the club’s fitness staff would “see how he reacts” when it came to facing Arsenal.

It seems as though he could now be in contention for a place on the bench.

Similar could be said of Diaz, who has now been back in team training since mid-March, with Klopp explaining on Monday that the winger was not “completely out of the picture” for the Arsenal game, though it was “rather unlikely.”

If Diaz, who took part in full-contact work on Thursday, is not in the squad on Sunday, he is almost certain to make his return away to Leeds on April 17 instead.

Virgil van Dijk is back with the squad after missing the Chelsea draw through illness, while Harvey Elliott was also involved after being granted time off in midweek.

Fabio Carvalho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain in training despite not making the matchday squad in west London.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita was pictured running around the pitches outdoors alongside rehabilitation fitness coach Dr David Rydings, as he nears his return from injury.

Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic are the club’s only long-term absentees.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Phillips, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Jones, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur, Keita (light training)

Forwards: Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Firmino, Carvalho