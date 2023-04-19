Thiago Silva has criticised Chelsea‘s owners for their decision-making this season after the club’s Champions League exit, with Liverpool watching on.

The defender referenced the “incorrect step” that he feels is responsible for Chelsea‘s recent struggles – and highlighted the squad size as a major cause for concern.

His comments come as Liverpool find themselves pursuing a number of Chelsea players this summer, with the London club expected to sell a high volume of senior players in order to comply with FFP.

There have even been claims that owner Todd Boehly is willing to consider offers for his “entire squad,” according to Football Transfers.

Mason Mount is one of several players who could potentially make the switch from Stamford Bridge to Anfield, with Chelsea needing to raise funds before June 30.

Speaking after his side fell to a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid, Silva expressed his dissatisfaction at the manner in which the club has been run under its new ownership.

“I think the first step has been made. An incorrect step, but it has been made,” he told TNT Sports.

“It’s a hard period for the club, with a lot of indecision.

“Change of ownership, new players arriving – we had to increase the size of the changing room because it didn’t fit the size of the squad.”

Silva’s quotes on squad size could be noteworthy from a Liverpool perspective, with the Reds also holding an interest in midfielder Conor Gallagher and centre-back Levi Colwill ahead of the transfer window.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Chelsea will be forced to offload numerous assets this summer in order to trim their playing squad and meet UEFA requirements.

Silva also suggested that the excessive number of players is having a negative impact on squad morale.

The 38-year-old explained: “A positive point is that there are amazing players in the squad, but on the other hand there are always players that are going to be unhappy.

“There is always going to be someone upset because not everyone can play.”

It is certainly an interesting development from a Liverpool point of view, and one that the club may well look to take advantage of if the opportunity presents itself.

The Reds are likely to bring in multiple reinforcements this summer, particularly in the midfield area, and there could be plenty of choice at Chelsea as things stand.