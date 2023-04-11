Tyler Morton helped promotion-chasing Blackburn steal a late point away at Huddersfield, standing up to criticism and playing a crucial role in the build-up to the equaliser.

The 20-year-old continued his loan spell at Ewood Park by having a helping hand in Ryan Hedges’ stoppage time leveller on Monday.

Morton supplied a dangerous cross for Joe Rankin-Costello, whose header was initially saved by goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik only to be steered home by Hedges from the rebound.

The Lancashire Telegraph reported that the midfielder was visibly “psyching himself up” prior to kick-off following recent criticism and questions about his place in the side.

But he finished the match with four chances created, 17 passes into the final third, and a pass conversion rate of 90 percent.

The equaliser kept Blackburn on course for a Championship play-off spot at the end of the season as they look to join Burnley in securing promotion to the top flight.

There was another late goal in the game between Conor Bradley‘s Bolton and Cambridge, this time going against the Liverpool loanee as Sam Smith struck in the 95th minute to give the visitors a point.

Bradley picked up a booking with 20 minutes left to play as his side failed to close out what would have been a vital victory in the hunt for a League One play-off place.

Elsewhere, Vitezslav Jaros was an unused substitute as Stockport cruised to a 4-0 win over Newport County, while Fidel O’Rourke came off the bench to help Halifax Town pick up a 3-0 win away at York City.

Jack Bearne came on at the death in Kidderminster’s 2-0 away win against Fylde in the National League North, with Anderson Arroyo left on the bench for the entirety of Alaves’ goalless draw with FC Andorra.

The lack of action continued as Marcelo Pitaluga went unused in Macclesfield’s 1-1 draw with Hanley Town, while Sepp Van den Berg and Paul Glatzel remain injured for Schalke and Tranmere respectively.

Jarell Quansah was suspended for Bristol Rovers’ victory over Fleetwood, while Leighton Clarkson and Luke Chambers were not involved in Scotland for Aberdeen or Kilmarnock.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Tyler Morton (Blackburn) – 90 mins vs. Huddersfield

– 90 mins vs. Huddersfield Conor Bradley (Bolton) – 90 mins vs. Cambridge

– 90 mins vs. Cambridge Fidel O’Rourke (Halifax Town) – 14 mins vs. York

– 14 mins vs. York Jack Bearne (Kidderminster) – 1 min vs. Fylde

Unused: Marcelo Pitaluga, Vitezslav Jaros, Anderson Arroyo

Injured: Sepp van den Berg, Paul Glatzel

Suspended: Jarell Quansah

Not in action: Leighton Clarkson, Luke Chambers