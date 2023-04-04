Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea looking to keep their faint hopes of qualification for next season’s Champions League alive.

The Reds will be hoping to improve upon their second-half showing at Man City after a 4-1 thrashing at the Etihad became their ninth league defeat of the season.

Just 11 games separate Liverpool from their European fate in 2023/24, and points have become a matter of urgency if Jurgen Klopp‘s side are to rescue their season.

Liverpool have won two of their previous three league trips to Stamford Bridge and will be hoping to continue that trend against a struggling Chelsea side.

Just win please, Reds.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Chelsea vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s trip to Stamford Bridge on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Action Africa, Csport.tv, Star+, ESPN2 Argentina, Vivaro Sports+, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Paramount+, ESPN2, Arena Sport 2P, Moja TV, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, fuboTV Canada, Migu, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Sky Sport NOW, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Skylink, Canal+ Sport, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, See, Canal+ Foot, Now E, SíminnSport, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Vidio, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sport 1, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, iQiyi, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, Viaplay Netherlands, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Poland, Digi Sport 1 Romania, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, StarHub TV+, Arena Sport 1 Premium, Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Peacock, VieON, K+ SPORT 1

