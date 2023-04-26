Liverpool travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham, as the Reds try to put pressure on those above them to drop points.

Liverpool are seeking to win a third consecutive match for the first time since November, and in their way are a relegation-threatened West Ham team.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are the clear favourites but, inconsistency has held the Reds side back this season and has shown that no three points are guaranteed.

Let’s hope Liverpool can prove they’ve finally turned a corner.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (BST) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 4.45am (Thursday) in Sydney, 10.45pm in Dubai and 9.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 5 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of West Ham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s trip to the London Stadium on the following channels worldwide:

