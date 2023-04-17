Liverpool travel to Leeds for a late kickoff on Monday night as they aim to get back to winning ways. But when does the game get underway?

Liverpool’s game against Leeds is the last of a full Premier League fixture list this weekend.

The match is being broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK and kicks off at 8pm (BST).

Leeds vs. Liverpool Kickoff time: 8pm (BST) Date: Monday, April 17, 2023 This Is Anfield live blog: From 7.15pm Sky Sports Premier League coverage: 7pm to 11pm

Playing on Monday means that Liverpool will have a clear objective of what they need to do to move up the table – winning generally helps.

Unfortunately, Monday night fixtures are less than ideal for supporters.

The match was moved to 8pm on Monday so Sky Sports can feature it on Monday Night Football but, as a result, fans face a rush to catch the last train back from Leeds to Merseyside.

There are plenty of longer journeys to stadiums around the Premier League, but it is still a difficult trip for those who can get to Elland Road.

Though Leeds have just 29 points from 30 games this season, the hosts are expected to give Liverpool a tough evening.

Amazingly, this season, Liverpool are yet to score an away league goal against any of the teams who were in the bottom half of the Premier League at the start of this weekend.

They will need to change that statistic if they are to leave Yorkshire with three points on Monday night.