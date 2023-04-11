After Sunday’s events, all eyes are on the officials and the Premier League have confirmed those in charge for the trip to Elland Road, and the referee has previous with Jurgen Klopp.

Craig Pawson will take charge of the Reds’ clash with Leeds on Monday night in what will be his second league fixture involving Liverpool this season.

It is unlikely to be a decision which will please Klopp, having slated Pawson’s performance during a 3-2 defeat at West Ham in November 2021.

The boss pleaded “how can it not be a foul?” when discussing a challenge on Alisson that led to the Hammers’ opener.

He also insisted that West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell should have been shown red for a challenge on Jordan Henderson in the first half, claiming “there is no discussion” when asked post-match about the incident.

Pawson, though, did send off Pascal Struijk in this same fixture at Elland Road last season for a challenge which caused a horrific ankle injury to Harvey Elliott.

Struijk picked up a three-match ban for his dismissal, a punishment which Elliott felt was harsh despite being kept out of action for almost five months as a consequence.

Leeds vs. Liverpool officials Referee: Craig Pawson

Craig Pawson Assistants: Marc Perry & Richard West

Marc Perry & Richard West Fourth official: Graham Scott

Graham Scott VAR: Tony Harrington

Tony Harrington Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

Monday will be the first time Pawson has officiated a Liverpool game as referee since the 2-1 home victory over Leicester in December, but he was the fourth official in Liverpool’s last outing against Arsenal.

A match that was not short on controversy after linesman Constantine Hatzidakis was stood down for elbowing Andy Robertson in the face.

Pawson was also the man in the middle for the Reds’ Community Shield triumph over Man City back in August at the King Power Stadium.

Pawson will be assisted by Marc Perry and Richard West as linesmen, with Graham Scott being the fourth official.

Tony Harrington is on VAR duty, assisted by Sian Massey-Ellis.