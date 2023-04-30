Liverpool are enjoying a historic streak against this evening’s opponents, Tottenham, while Mohamed Salah is out to equal another all-time record.

The Reds are unbeaten in 10 league meetings with Spurs (seven wins and three draws).

If they avoid defeat they will set a new club record of 11 in a row without defeat against the Londoners in the competition.

Expect goals

Since a 0-0 draw at Tottenham in October 2015, Liverpool have scored in 14 successive league clashes.

They have found the net in 20 of the last 21 league fixtures against the Londoners.

However, seven of their last nine league wins against Spurs have come in tight contests – all decided by a one-goal margin.

A total of 175 goals have been scored in Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Spurs, with only Reds fixtures with Arsenal (184) producing more.

Tottenham have kept three clean sheets in the last 26 league visits to Anfield, and four in the last 35 in the top flight.

More milestones and records for Salah

Salah could play his 300th game for Liverpool in all competitions.

Salah is three goals short of recording 30 in all competitions for the fourth season in seven with the Reds.

His next goal will see him become equal fifth on the club’s all-time league goalscorers list, joining Harry Chambers on 135.

With his two goals at Tottenham earlier this season, the Egyptian became the Reds’ leading scorer against Spurs with seven, and now has eight in 12 with the other strike coming in the 2019 Champions League final.

Salah has scored 22 goals in his last 30 home league appearances against London opposition, but only once in his last 6.

The No. 11 has scored in each of his last six Anfield appearances in all competitions – netting seven times in that sequence.

He needs three goals to reach 100 for Liverpool at Anfield in all games.

Should he score today, Salah will equal the club’s all-time league record against Tottenham. Roger Hunt, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush all have eight, with Salah one goal behind.

Jota’s perfect record

Diogo Jota has yet to lose a match with Liverpool in which he has scored (30 games).

Klopp vs. Spurs

Jurgen Klopp‘s first game in charge of Liverpool came against Spurs – a 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane in October 2015, with James Milner still available from the team that day.

In 17 games against Spurs in all competitions Klopp has won 10 – with six draws and a single defeat.

Today’s referee

Paul Tierney sent off Andy Robertson in the 2-2 draw at Tottenham in December 2021.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 27, Nunez 15, Firmino 11, Gakpo 6, Elliott 5, Diaz 4, Jota 4, own goals 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Van Dijk 3, Matip 2, Bajcetic 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1

Tottenham: Kane 26, Son 13, Bentancur 6, Hojbjerg 5, Danjuma 2, Davies 2, Dier 2, Kulusevski 2, Porro 2, Richarlison 2, Emerson Royal 2, Sessegnon 2, own goals 2, Doherty 1, Lenglet 1, Perisic 1, Skipp 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).