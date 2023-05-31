Though he only played once in his season at Liverpool, Arthur leaves with “beautiful memories,” as the squad presented him with a parting gift.

Arthur arrived as an emergency loan signing from Juventus on the final day of the summer transfer window, and only spent 13 minutes on the pitch.

The Brazilian was more frequently seen in the treatment room, with surgery required on a calf injury in October, while he saw more minutes with the under-21s.

He returns to Turin this summer amid uncertainty over his future, but does not look back on his time at Anfield with regret.

Instead, Arthur expressed his “eternal gratitude” to the club in a message on Instagram on Tuesday.

“As my contract with Liverpool comes to an end, I would like to thank everyone (coaches, players and staff) for all their support over the last season,” he wrote.

“I want you to know that I will have an eternal gratitude to the club. The fans are undoubtedly one of the most incredible around the world. The emotion of a game at Anfield is really impressive.

“Finally, I would like to thank the entire community of Liverpool and the region for welcoming my family over the last few months.

“I will always have beautiful memories of the days I lived here. Good luck for the future!”

Jordan Henderson was among those to wish Arthur “good luck” in the replies to his post, while Adrian hailed him as “great not only as a player, but as a person even more.”

Though rarely involved on matchdays as third-choice goalkeeper, Adrian plays a central role in the dressing room as part of Liverpool’s Latin core.

Nice gesture from the Latin contingent to Arthur despite his rough season at #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/OHXxmtFOUC — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) May 29, 2023

The 36-year-old helped organise a framed and signed ‘Arthur 29′ shirt to commemorate the midfielder’s time at Anfield.

In a photo shared on social media, Arthur can be seen posing with his parting gift flanked by Alisson, Adrian, Darwin Nunez, Fabinho, Marcelo Pitaluga, Luis Diaz, Thiago, Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho.

While he was unable to contribute on the pitch, it shows how valued Arthur was as a member of the squad – and the efforts made by the Spanish speakers at the club to welcome new signings and their families.