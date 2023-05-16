Curtis Jones was Liverpool’s star man in their 3-0 victory away to Leicester, but he wasn’t alone in catching the eye.

The Reds were superb at the King Power Stadium on Monday night, strolling to a win that keeps them very much in the top-four hunt.

Jones’ first-half double was added to by an outrageous Trent Alexander-Arnold strike, on a great night all round for Jurgen Klopp‘s team.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Jones (8.9) was unsurprisingly given the highest average rating on Monday, as his sustained run in the side continues.

The 22-year-old took both of his goals expertly and he shone in his all-round game, knitting things together nicely in the middle of the park.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan named Jones the Man of the Match, giving him a nine-out-of-10 rating, saying he is “oozing confidence” and brought a “level of poise and calmness” to the team.

Ian Doyle of the Echo described him as “very, very good” on the night, praising him for “playing with real confidence before netting the opener.”

In second place in the ratings was Alexander-Arnold (8.4), who really is enjoying life in his new midfield role.

He ran the show at times in the middle of the park, showcasing his class in possession, and Goal‘s Neil Jones said he “capped a sublime display with a quite brilliant free-kick.”

Salah (8.0) was up next, as the Egyptian King registered a hat-trick of assists for the first time in his career.

Durkan felt that his “vision and execution was first-class” against the beleaguered Foxes, while Jones focused on his “glorious ball for Jones’ first goal.”

It wasn’t an evening to focus on below-par performances, but Luis Diaz (6.4) got the lowest average, having struggled to get into the game.

Next up for Liverpool is Saturday’s visit of Aston Villa (3pm BST), in what is the Red’s final home game of the season.